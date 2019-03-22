Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Restores Bonuses for Top Executives -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 05:44am EDT

--Executive bonuses restored after bank posts first annual profit in four years

--Deutsche expects 2019 revenue increase

--Deutsche is considering strategic opportunities, CEO Christian Sewing said in a letter to shareholders. On Sunday, the bank said it had entered talks on a potential merger with Commerzbank 

 
   By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank top executives received bonuses for the first time in four years in 2018 after the bank returned to profit following a period of management and strategy changes.

In 2018, the management board received total compensation of 55.7 million euros ($63.5 million), up from EUR29.8 million in the previous year. Chief Executive Christian Sewing received total compensation of EUR7 million, more than double the EUR3.4 million that the previous CEO, John Cryan, was paid in 2017.

The bonuses come after the bank posted its first annual profit in 2018 following three consecutive years of losses and declining revenues. The bank last paid bonuses to top executives in 2014, it said in its annual report published Friday.

Deutsche's employees received variable compensation based on performance of EUR1.9 billion in total, down from the EUR2.3 billion in 2017.

Germany's largest lender, which has been struggling with a weak growth environment, said it expects revenue to rise this year, supported by slightly higher revenue at its corporate and investment bank division.

Deutsche Bank is not yet in the shape it wants to be and is considering strategic opportunities, Mr. Sewing said in the letter to shareholders. On Sunday, the bank said it had entered talks on a potential merger with Commerzbank.

"The basis for any decisions must be to improve the growth and return profile of the bank," Mr. Sewing said regarding strategic decisions. "We intend to analyze our options with the same commercial discipline we brought to our strategic and operational decisions in 2018," he said.

Looking ahead, Deutsche confirmed its return-on-tangible-equity target of more than 4% in 2019. Revenue at its core corporate and investment bank is seen improving.

"While financial market conditions in our sales and trading businesses have improved significantly in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the turbulent environment we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018, activity levels are relatively muted on a historical comparison," Mr. Sewing said.

Revenue at the bank's private and commercial bank division, as well as at its asset management business, are seen essentially flat on the previous year.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -0.27% 6.99 Delayed Quote.21.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.08% 7.43 Delayed Quote.6.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
05:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : Restores Bonuses for Top Executives -- Update
DJ
05:06aDeutsche Bank top management gets bonuses for first time in four years
RE
03:46aDEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
DJ
03:45aDEUTSCHE BANK : publishes 2018 Financial Reports, Human Resources Report and Non..
PU
01:05aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
EQ
01:05aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Several banks have been working jointly as key managers to issue..
AQ
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : QNB closes $1 bn EMTN bond issue
AQ
03/21COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO sees strong case for Commerzbank merger - source
RE
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Source Says Deutsche Bank CEO Sees Benefits From Commerzbank Tie..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 941 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 15 369 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK6.73%17 487
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.