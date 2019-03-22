Deutsche Bank : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019

By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) expects group revenue to be slightly higher this year than in 2018 as revenue at its key corporate and investment-bank division should grow slightly, the bank said in its annual report released Friday.

Revenue at the corporate and investment-bank division are seen improving, with fixed-income and equities sales and trading revenue expected to increase.

Revenue at the bank's private and commercial-bank division, as well as at its asset-management business, are seen essentially flat on the previous year.

The German bank confirmed its profitability target for 2019 and said it will propose a dividend of EUR0.11 per share, stable on the previous year.

The German bank's management board received variable compensation for 2018 for first time since 2014, with Deutsche reporting its first annual profit in four years.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com