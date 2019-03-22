Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 03:46am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) expects group revenue to be slightly higher this year than in 2018 as revenue at its key corporate and investment-bank division should grow slightly, the bank said in its annual report released Friday.

Revenue at the corporate and investment-bank division are seen improving, with fixed-income and equities sales and trading revenue expected to increase.

Revenue at the bank's private and commercial-bank division, as well as at its asset-management business, are seen essentially flat on the previous year.

The German bank confirmed its profitability target for 2019 and said it will propose a dividend of EUR0.11 per share, stable on the previous year.

The German bank's management board received variable compensation for 2018 for first time since 2014, with Deutsche reporting its first annual profit in four years.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
04:06aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank top management gets bonuses for first time in four y..
RE
03:46aDEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
DJ
03:45aDEUTSCHE BANK : publishes 2018 Financial Reports, Human Resources Report and Non..
PU
01:05aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
EQ
01:05aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Several banks have been working jointly as key managers to issue..
AQ
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : QNB closes $1 bn EMTN bond issue
AQ
03/21COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO sees strong case for Commerzbank merger - source
RE
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Source Says Deutsche Bank CEO Sees Benefits From Commerzbank Tie..
DJ
03/21COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank supervisory board debated merger for three hours
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 941 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 15 369 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK6.73%17 487
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%342 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%293 109
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%276 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%241 628
WELLS FARGO8.20%228 914
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.