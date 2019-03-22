Log in
Deutsche Bank : Sees Slight Increase of Women in Senior Positions

0
03/22/2019 | 08:37am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) said Friday that the share of women in its senior positions rose incrementally in 2018.

The German bank said the share of women one level below the management board rose to 21% from 18%, while the percentage of female managing directors and directors went up to 23% from 22% in 2017.

Women remain underrepresented at all levels of the global financial system, according to the International Monetary Fund. In 2017, less than 2% of chief executive officers in finance were women and women made up less than 20% of executive board members, according to the IMF.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 941 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 15 369 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK6.73%17 487
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
