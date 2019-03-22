Deutsche Bank : Sees Slight Increase of Women in Senior Positions

By Dieter Holger



Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) said Friday that the share of women in its senior positions rose incrementally in 2018.

The German bank said the share of women one level below the management board rose to 21% from 18%, while the percentage of female managing directors and directors went up to 23% from 22% in 2017.

Women remain underrepresented at all levels of the global financial system, according to the International Monetary Fund. In 2017, less than 2% of chief executive officers in finance were women and women made up less than 20% of executive board members, according to the IMF.

