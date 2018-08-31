Log in
Deutsche Bank : Senior Executive to Leave as High Turnover Continues -- 3rd Update

08/31/2018 | 03:04pm CEST

By Liz Hoffman and Jenny Strasburg

A senior banker at Deutsche Bank AG, Tadhg Flood, who co-heads the global team advising financial-services clients, is leaving to join deal-advisory firm Centerview Partners, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Flood, 46 years old, has been with Deutsche Bank for 16 years and is based in London. He is the latest in a string of senior employees to depart from areas ranging from investment banking and trading to compliance and technology. The group he runs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa advises other banks, insurers and governments on mergers and acquisitions, capital-raising and related strategic decisions.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the memo's contents. The memo didn't say when Mr. Flood will leave.

FIG bankers are typically deeply involved with their institution's deal strategies and fundraising in the markets. Mr. Flood was central to Deutsche Bank's $8.5 billion capital-raising in 2017.

He also has a close relationship with Barclays PLC. Deutsche Bank is one of the U.K. bank's two outside corporate brokers, advising it on potential deals and serving as an intermediary with its large investors.

With Mr. Flood's departure, Hubert Vannier, a longtime financial-institutions banker, is being promoted to oversee financial-institutions banking across EMEA. He currently oversees mergers and acquisitions for the group in the region.

Deutsche Bank is shrinking and cutting costs to stabilize businesses where it has lost market share and convince investors it can earn steady profits. In April, the lender replaced Chief Executive John Cryan with longtime German executive Christian Sewing.

New York-based Centerview works with companies on deals, restructurings and capital-raising and advises corporate boards on management buyouts and shareholder activism. Recent clients include Sprint Corp., Unilever PLC and 21st Century Fox Inc., according to the firm's website.

In 2016, Centerview hired Sean Carmody as a New York-based partner focused on financial services clients. Mr. Carmody previously was head of financial-institutions strategic advisory at JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Mr. Flood will join Centerview as its seventh European partner and will be based in London, according to a person familiar with the move.

With the hire, Centerview is adding talent in an area where it plans to grow, a person familiar with the firm's strategy said. Earlier this year, Centerview advised Capital One Financial Corp. on the sale of an online-brokerage business. In a bigger deal in October 2016, Centerview advised U.K. money manager Henderson Group PLC on its merger with rival Janus Capital Group Inc.

Historically, Centerview has been better known for its work in sectors like consumer goods, media, health care and industrials.

The Deutsche Bank memo, which went to employees Friday morning, was signed by Celeste Guth, who has been Mr. Flood's New York-based co-head since joining the bank in 2015, and by Adam Bagshaw and Nick Jansa, who oversee corporate finance across EMEA.

Messrs. Bagshaw and Jansa were promoted earlier in 2018 with the departure of Alasdair Warren, who oversaw the investment bank in Europe.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

