Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Deutsche Bank : Singapore Authorities Question Deutsche Bank Executive Over 1MDB Scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:32pm CEST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE -- A senior Deutsche Bank AG executive has been interviewed by authorities in Singapore as part of their investigation into the multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, people familiar with the probe said.

These people identified the executive as Tan Boon-Kee, who until recently was Asia Pacific head of Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group. She was recently interviewed by Singapore police, these people said Monday.

It couldn't be determined when Ms. Tan was interviewed or whether she has been charged with any wrongdoing. Efforts to reach Ms. Tan for comment were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Singapore police didn't respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Tan is on gardening leave, which is time off between jobs to safeguard sensitive deal information and client relationships, according to the people familiar with the investigation. It couldn't be determined if Ms. Tan's leave was related to the investigation.

Bloomberg News first reported that Singapore authorities had interviewed Ms. Tan as part of their 1MDB-related investigations.

While the scandal at 1MDB is centered on Malaysia, it has sparked investigations by countries including the U.S., Switzerland and Singapore into allegations that billions of dollars were stolen from the fund and moved illegally through global banks. U.S. investigators suspect billions of dollars were siphoned from 1MDB's accounts.

Singapore is investigating whether money allegedly stolen from the fund was laundered through its banking system.

Officials at the fund have previously denied wrongdoing and said they would cooperate with any lawful investigation.

Jake Maxwell Watts , P.R. Venkat and Manju Dalal in Singapore contributed to this article

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at Saurabh.Chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
04:32pDEUTSCHE BANK : Singapore Authorities Question Deutsche Bank Executive Over 1MDB..
DJ
02:10pDEUTSCHE BANK : to move assets from London to Frankfurt after Brexit
RE
10:45aDEUTSCHE BANK : CryptoTrading Technologies Unveils Voyager Institutional For Inv..
AQ
08:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : May Shift More Assets to Frankfurt From London, Ringfence UK Uni..
DJ
07:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : BANKING ON A MOVE Deutsche is set to shift more assets to Frankf..
AQ
09/16DEUTSCHE BANK : to shift more assets to Frankfurt, ringfence UK operations after..
RE
09/15DEUTSCHE BANK : The Financial Conduct Authority Bans Former Deutsche Bank Trader..
AQ
09/15U.S. Probes Danish Bank Over Russia Money Flows -- WSJ
DJ
09/14BARCLAYS : Britain's FCA bans ex-Deutsche Bank trader after Euribor rigging
RE
09/14BARCLAYS : FCA bans ex-Deutsche Bank trader after Euribor rigging
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:38aThe Next Phase To The Trade War (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:56aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Next Phase To Trade War 
02:37aDeutsche to shift more assets to Frankfurt 
09/14WSJ : Danske Bank in money laundering probe; Citi, Deutsche Bank involved 
09/13E.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 863 M
EBIT 2018 2 085 M
Net income 2018 607 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 36,18
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 20 219 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-38.37%23 504
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.