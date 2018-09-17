Deutsche Bank : Singapore Authorities Question Deutsche Bank Executive Over 1MDB Scandal

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE -- A senior Deutsche Bank AG executive has been interviewed by authorities in Singapore as part of their investigation into the multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, people familiar with the probe said.

These people identified the executive as Tan Boon-Kee, who until recently was Asia Pacific head of Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group. She was recently interviewed by Singapore police, these people said Monday.

It couldn't be determined when Ms. Tan was interviewed or whether she has been charged with any wrongdoing. Efforts to reach Ms. Tan for comment were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Singapore police didn't respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Tan is on gardening leave, which is time off between jobs to safeguard sensitive deal information and client relationships, according to the people familiar with the investigation. It couldn't be determined if Ms. Tan's leave was related to the investigation.

Bloomberg News first reported that Singapore authorities had interviewed Ms. Tan as part of their 1MDB-related investigations.

While the scandal at 1MDB is centered on Malaysia, it has sparked investigations by countries including the U.S., Switzerland and Singapore into allegations that billions of dollars were stolen from the fund and moved illegally through global banks. U.S. investigators suspect billions of dollars were siphoned from 1MDB's accounts.

Singapore is investigating whether money allegedly stolen from the fund was laundered through its banking system.

Officials at the fund have previously denied wrongdoing and said they would cooperate with any lawful investigation.

Jake Maxwell Watts , P.R. Venkat and Manju Dalal in Singapore contributed to this article

