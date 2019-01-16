Deutsche Bank : Sources Say ECB, German Officials Differ on Best Partner for Deutsche Bank -Bloomberg

--The European Central Bank is said to want Germany's Deutsche Bank to merge with a bank outside Germany, while some in the German government hope for a merger with a German bank, Bloomberg reports Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--BaFin, the German regulator, is also said to favor a deal with a non-German bank, the report said.

--Deutsche Bank executives are said to think a merger with Switzerland's UBS Group AG was the best option for a cross-border deal, but think their bank's share price is too low right now, the report said, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-16/deutsche-bank-watchdogs-said-to-favor-europe-deal-to-commerzbank?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com