Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Sources Say ECB, German Officials Differ on Best Partner for Deutsche Bank -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 12:26pm EST

--The European Central Bank is said to want Germany's Deutsche Bank to merge with a bank outside Germany, while some in the German government hope for a merger with a German bank, Bloomberg reports Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--BaFin, the German regulator, is also said to favor a deal with a non-German bank, the report said.

--Deutsche Bank executives are said to think a merger with Switzerland's UBS Group AG was the best option for a cross-border deal, but think their bank's share price is too low right now, the report said, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-16/deutsche-bank-watchdogs-said-to-favor-europe-deal-to-commerzbank?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
12:26pDEUTSCHE BANK : Sources Say ECB, German Officials Differ on Best Partner for Deu..
DJ
12:20pBusinesses cry out for Brexit clarity, warn of no-deal chaos
RE
12:15pBrexit deal defeat boosts European banks
RE
12:10pCOMMERZBANK : Regulators sceptical of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank tie-up - sou..
RE
11:15aDeutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
08:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
08:55aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
01/15DEUTSCHE BANK : Statement on UK Parliament Brexit Vote
PU
01/15BARCLAYS : Ex-Barclays trio 'cheated global financial system', Euribor trial tol..
RE
01/15DEUTSCHE BANK : well prepared for any Brexit outcome
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 548 M
EBIT 2018 2 262 M
Net income 2018 658 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 24,20
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 15 422 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,84 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK7.45%17 583
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.