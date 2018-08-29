Deutsche Bank : Stands by Global Presence Despite Recent Job Cuts

By Matthias Goldschmidt



FRANKFURT--Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) doesn't plan to give up its global presence and remains committed to its corporate and investment bank despite job cuts, the bank's chief executive said Wednesday.

The bank's global ambitions aren't up for debate, even if jobs and the bank's market position have been reviewed, Christian Sewing said at a Frankfurt banking conference.

Deutsche Bank recently announced thousands of job cuts in its corporate and investment bank, and said it would scale back on some investment bank activities.

Mr. Sewing said the bank is back on track toward profitability after years of losses.

The banking industry faces challenges and the pressure toward consolidation in Europe is set to increase, Mr. Sewing said.

