DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Stands by Global Presence Despite Recent Job Cuts

08/29/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

By Matthias Goldschmidt

FRANKFURT--Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) doesn't plan to give up its global presence and remains committed to its corporate and investment bank despite job cuts, the bank's chief executive said Wednesday.

The bank's global ambitions aren't up for debate, even if jobs and the bank's market position have been reviewed, Christian Sewing said at a Frankfurt banking conference.

Deutsche Bank recently announced thousands of job cuts in its corporate and investment bank, and said it would scale back on some investment bank activities.

Mr. Sewing said the bank is back on track toward profitability after years of losses.

The banking industry faces challenges and the pressure toward consolidation in Europe is set to increase, Mr. Sewing said.

Write to Matthias Goldschmidt at matthias.goldschmidt@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 932 M
EBIT 2018 2 006 M
Net income 2018 602 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 36,97
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 20 597 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-37.88%24 052
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.60%392 249
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%312 732
WELLS FARGO-2.64%284 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%283 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 794
