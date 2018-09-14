Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/14 09:29:46 am
9.788 EUR   +0.70%
09:00aDeutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
RE
08:53aAustralia watchdog sues ANZ over its 2015 share issue
RE
08:49aDEUTSCHE BANK : Taps New Anti-Crime Chief
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Taps New Anti-Crime Chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 08:49am CEST

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG promoted a London-based senior risk officer to oversee financial crime-fighting responsibilities globally, replacing an executive who is leaving for Danske Bank, according to a memo to employees released Thursday.

Stephan Wilken, who has been with Deutsche Bank more than 20 years, will become head of anti-financial crime and chief of anti-money-laundering Oct. 1, according to the memo from Sylvie Matherat, the bank's chief regulatory officer and a management-board member.

His appointment is still subject to regulatory approvals. He will report to Ms. Matherat and be based in Frankfurt, according to the memo.

Mr. Wilken replaces Philippe Vollot, who took over the anticrime role in January 2017. Danske, Denmark's largest bank, announced in July that Mr. Vollot will become chief compliance officer and would join its executive board no later than December 2018.

Danske is facing a raft of investigations into whether companies with ties to Russia used it to launder billions of dollars. Danske has said it is completing a probe into the matter and expects to publish results this month. A Danske spokesman declined to comment further.

Deutsche Bank has suffered turnover in the top anti-financial crime role in recent years amid internal battles over staffing and budgets. Improving the bank's money-laundering controls has been a priority, executives have said, following a series of investigations and fines over compliance and money flows at the bank.

Most recently, since 2015 Mr. Wilken has been Deutsche bank's global head of enterprise risk management, a role focused on identifying and controlling risk-taking throughout the bank. He has been based in London, reporting to the bank's chief risk officer, Stuart Lewis.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
09:00aDeutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
RE
08:53aAustralia watchdog sues ANZ over its 2015 share issue
RE
08:49aDEUTSCHE BANK : Taps New Anti-Crime Chief
DJ
09/13DEUTSCHE BANK : GFC 10 years on - More debt & money printing has covered up a de..
PU
09/13DEUTSCHE BANK : Names New Global Head of Anti-Financial Crime
DJ
09/13DEUTSCHE BANK : Stephan Wilken appointed Head of Anti-Financial Crime
PU
09/13SEVEN YEARS IN ROW : Deutsche Bank Scoops Top Cash Management Accolades From Cli..
AQ
09/13EM MONTHLY : Knock on ...
PU
09/13DEUTSCHE BANK : Bob Woodward's 'Fear' exonerates Donald Trump on two ballyhooed ..
AQ
09/13DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13E.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
09/13WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trio Of Central Bank Decisions 
09/12REUTERS : Deutsche Bank weighs overhaul that could make deals easier 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/07European financials slide amid slowing economy, money-laundering woes 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 863 M
EBIT 2018 2 098 M
Net income 2018 607 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 35,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 20 089 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-38.77%23 491
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.15%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA2.10%303 942
WELLS FARGO-9.35%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.