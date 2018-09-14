Deutsche Bank : Taps New Anti-Crime Chief

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG promoted a London-based senior risk officer to oversee financial crime-fighting responsibilities globally, replacing an executive who is leaving for Danske Bank, according to a memo to employees released Thursday.

Stephan Wilken, who has been with Deutsche Bank more than 20 years, will become head of anti-financial crime and chief of anti-money-laundering Oct. 1, according to the memo from Sylvie Matherat, the bank's chief regulatory officer and a management-board member.

His appointment is still subject to regulatory approvals. He will report to Ms. Matherat and be based in Frankfurt, according to the memo.

Mr. Wilken replaces Philippe Vollot, who took over the anticrime role in January 2017. Danske, Denmark's largest bank, announced in July that Mr. Vollot will become chief compliance officer and would join its executive board no later than December 2018.

Danske is facing a raft of investigations into whether companies with ties to Russia used it to launder billions of dollars. Danske has said it is completing a probe into the matter and expects to publish results this month. A Danske spokesman declined to comment further.

Deutsche Bank has suffered turnover in the top anti-financial crime role in recent years amid internal battles over staffing and budgets. Improving the bank's money-laundering controls has been a priority, executives have said, following a series of investigations and fines over compliance and money flows at the bank.

Most recently, since 2015 Mr. Wilken has been Deutsche bank's global head of enterprise risk management, a role focused on identifying and controlling risk-taking throughout the bank. He has been based in London, reporting to the bank's chief risk officer, Stuart Lewis.

