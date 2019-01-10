Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : US-China Policy Escalation & Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:44pm EST

The United States and China are at a crossroad in what has become the most important bilateral relationship of the 21st Century, CIB Capital Markets Strategist Tom Joyce said in the January issue of C-SPACE, the quarterly publication for corporate executives.

'To this end, the decisions made by both countries in the weeks and months ahead will have an outsized impact on the global economic and market outlook for 2019, and for many years beyond,' he said.

The path for 2019 will be highly dependent on the three drivers which made last year so challenging for markets: global growth slowdown with China at the epicenter; global central bank quantitative tightening (QT); and US-China policy escalation.

'Global markets enter 2019 with a fact pattern that bears resemblance to early 2016: a strong dollar over the prior year, China slowdown concerns, low oil prices, wider credit spreads (due in part to oil), an equity market correction, and safe haven flows into Yen and USTs. Where we go from here may depend on the drivers that got us here: global growth, the Fed and the US-China relationship.'

The scope of potential US-China escalation in 2019 extends well beyond the White House and trade, and includes dozens of major US government agencies and departments focused on a myriad of complex US-China issues, including: the US Congress (Senate and House, Republican and Democrat) the Department of Commerce, Treasury Department, Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, Department of Energy, the USTR, CFIUS, and many more.

Joyce said that with the Chinese economy and US markets under stress, the probability of a near term US-China 'mini-deal' in January-February, with the optics of something larger, has become quite high. Taking a longer view, however, we are perhaps transitioning into a new stage in the US-China relationship, from a 40 year period of cooperation and co-dependency, to a new era likely defined by economic and geopolitical competition.

[Attachment]

Click here to read more in C-SPACE

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 17:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
12:44pDEUTSCHE BANK : US-China Policy Escalation & Markets
PU
12:44pDEUTSCHE BANK : Hackathons win FinTech for Good award
PU
11:16aHSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
09:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Jaguar, Ford, Volkswagen
08:34aBEYOND THE PEAKS : Wealth Management CIO publishes Insights 2019 outlook
PU
07:35aDEUTSCHE BANK : Jon Henschens January 3 ThinkAdvisor Article, What Deutsche Bank..
AQ
07:15aDEUTSCHE BANK : M.M. Warburg sues Deutsche Bank over share trade tax
RE
05:35aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05:10aClariant begins 2020 sale plan with search for pigments buyer
RE
01/09Clariant begins 2020 sale plan with search for pigments buyer
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 567 M
EBIT 2018 2 262 M
Net income 2018 658 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 23,22
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 15 319 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,92 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK6.39%17 700
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.85%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.57%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.