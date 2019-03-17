Deutsche Bank : and Commerzbank Plan to Announce Formal Merger Talks

By Jenny Strasburg and Patricia Kowsmann

Deutsche Bank AG and German rival Commerzbank AG plan to announce formal merger talks as soon as today, according to people familiar with the matter.

The planned announcement signals that discussions between the two banks that already had started informally are entering a new phase. The Wall Street Journal and other media reported last week that the two lenders' chief executives were speaking about a potential deal.

Deutsche Bank's management board is expected to talk today about various options for the bank, including a potential merger with Commerzbank, people close to Deutsche Bank said.

