Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : and Commerzbank Plan to Announce Formal Merger Talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 06:36am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg and Patricia Kowsmann

Deutsche Bank AG and German rival Commerzbank AG plan to announce formal merger talks as soon as today, according to people familiar with the matter.

The planned announcement signals that discussions between the two banks that already had started informally are entering a new phase. The Wall Street Journal and other media reported last week that the two lenders' chief executives were speaking about a potential deal.

Deutsche Bank's management board is expected to talk today about various options for the bank, including a potential merger with Commerzbank, people close to Deutsche Bank said.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 2.10% 7.147 Delayed Quote.23.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.93% 7.816 Delayed Quote.12.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
07:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank
AQ
06:39aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank - sour..
RE
06:36aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan to Announce Formal Merger Talks
DJ
03/15DEUTSCHE BANK : The latest news from the capital for the platform economy
PU
03/14DEUTSCHE BANK : German property and metropolis market outlook 2019
PU
03/14DEUTSCHE BANK : How Deutsche Bank is forging ever-closer links between China and..
PU
03/13DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Verdi union opposed to Deutsche-Commerzbank merger
AQ
03/13VW halts truck unit IPO until market conditions improve
RE
03/13Volkswagen halts truck unit IPO until market conditions improve
RE
03/13DEUTSCHE BANK : How to fix European banking … and why it matters
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 958 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 16 154 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,70 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK12.19%18 293
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.27%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.