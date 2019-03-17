Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Commerzbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 08:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Bank is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Commerzbank

17-March-2019 / 13:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2019 -- In light of arising opportunities, the management board of Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided to review strategic options.
 
In doing so, the management board of Deutsche Bank is focused on improving the growth profile and profitability of the bank.
 
There is no certainty that any transaction will occur.
 
In this context we confirm that we are engaging in discussions with Commerzbank.
 
Contact:
Christian Streckert
Media Spokesman
Phone: +49 69 910 38079
Email: christian.streckert@db.com

17-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

788257  17-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
08:54aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- Update
DJ
08:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing to employees of Deutsche Bank
PU
08:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- Update
DJ
08:42aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
RE
08:20aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank to hold talks on merger
AQ
08:20aDEUTSCHE BANK : Is Reviewing Strategic Options And Confirms Discussions With Com..
DJ
08:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Commerzbank says it will open talks with Deutsche Bank..
AQ
08:10aDEUTSCHE BANK : is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Com..
EQ
07:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank
AQ
06:36aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan to Announce Formal Merger Talks
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 958 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 16 154 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,70 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK12.19%18 293
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.27%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.