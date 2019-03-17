DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Bank is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Commerzbank



17-March-2019 / 13:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2019 -- In light of arising opportunities, the management board of Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided to review strategic options.



In doing so, the management board of Deutsche Bank is focused on improving the growth profile and profitability of the bank.



There is no certainty that any transaction will occur.



In this context we confirm that we are engaging in discussions with Commerzbank.



Contact:

Christian Streckert

Media Spokesman

Phone: +49 69 910 38079

Email: christian.streckert@db.com

