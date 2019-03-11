Log in
Deutsche Bank : "The Fed cannot be complacent about inflationary pressures," says Peter Hooper

0
03/11/2019

'The Fed cannot be complacent about inflationary pressures,' is the message that Peter Hooper, Deutsche Bank's Global Head of Economic Research, highlights in a new paper he co-authored, entitled 'Prospects for Inflation in a High Pressure Economy: Is the Phillips Curve Dead or is It Just Hibernating?' Presented at the 2019 US Monetary Policy Forum, the paper addresses the Phillips curve in the US, which predicts that when unemployment drops inflation will rise due to competition for labour and higher wages.

The authors note that monetary policy and market behaviour have been increasingly influenced by the view that the Phillips curve has flattened, and therefore inflation is unlikely to be boosted by further tightening of the labour market. One of the key elements in the research was a careful look at what happened during the 1960s, which was the last time that low unemployment and rising wages sparked inflation. 'There is a risk that inflation could swiftly break out of its recent doldrums especially if political pressures begin to influence market expectations, which is what happened in the 1960s,' the authors noted.

Together with his Rick Mishkin (Professor of Banking and Financial Institutions, Columbia University and Research Associate, National Bureau of Economic Research) and Amir Sufi (Professor of Economics and Public Policy, University of Chicago and Research Associate, National Bureau of Economic Research), Hooper concludes that the Fed needs to be especially watchful about inflation if the labour market continues to tighten - something that Deutsche Bank's US economists are projecting.

Mary Daly and John Williams, presidents of the San Francisco and New York Federal Reserve Banks respectively, praised the study for its comprehensive approach and findings. They stated, however, they would be more balanced in their warnings against Fed complacency. For example, they would charge the Fed to be wary of inflation falling too low as well as moving too high. They noted that inflation is still running a bit below target and some measures of inflation expectations have been slipping of late.

Fed Vice Chair Rich Clarida observed that the paper's interesting finding of a flattening in the price Phillips curve but not the wage Phillips curve may well reflect a trend decline in labour's share of total income, a trend that would have depressed the slope of the Phillips curve. This is an avenue of research that Hooper and the team of US economists plan to pursue further.

Most of the quantitative work for the paper was done at Deutsche Bank, with input from Justin Weidner, US Economist, assisted by Suvir Ranjan, Research Associate. It also drew on related research by Matthew Luzzetti, Chief US Economist.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:59:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 967 M
EBIT 2019 2 529 M
Net income 2019 1 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 15,09
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 15 871 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,70 €
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK10.22%17 830
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%337 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%289 225
BANK OF AMERICA16.27%276 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.48%235 939
WELLS FARGO8.07%226 561
