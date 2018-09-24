Deutsche Bank : ordered to take money laundering prevention measures

BaFin said on Monday this was the first time that it had ordered such a supervisory measure at a bank to prevent money laundering.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it agreed with BaFin that it needed to improve its processes to properly identify clients.

"We have the strong commitment to operate within regulatory compliant practices for the identification of our clients (KYC)," Deutsche Bank said.

No new scandal or case has triggered the new measures, two people with knowledge of the matter said who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In August, Reuters reported that Deutsche Bank has uncovered shortcomings in its ability to fully identify clients and the source of their wealth, based on internal documents seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Maria Sheahan)