DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Deutsche Bank : swings to full-year profit after tepid fourth-quarter

02/01/2019 | 01:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Bank sign is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a greater-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, the German lender said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank has been trying to turn itself around under a new leadership, but has faced continuous hurdles, including allegations of money laundering, ratings downgrades and failed stress tests.

The bank has also turned into a subject of rampant merger speculation, and Friday's earnings figures underscore that the lender still has a long way ahead to post a sustainable profit.

The fourth-quarter net loss of 409 million euros ($467.73 million) at Germany's flagship lender was greater than the 268 million euros expected on average by analysts, according to a consensus report on the bank's website.

The quarter was marked by continued weakness in its key trading business. Revenue at its cash-cow bond-trading division plunged 23 percent.

For the investment bank as a whole, revenue dropped 5 percent in the fourth quarter.

However, Deutsche posted a full-year profit of 341 million euros, compared with a net loss of 735 million euros in 2017.

"Our return to profitability shows that Deutsche Bank is on the right track," Chief Executive Christian Sewing said on Friday.

The company's return to profit in 2018 is a huge achievement for Sewing, who took over in April 2018 and has embarked on plans to cut more than 7,000 jobs in an overhaul of the bank.

"In 2019, we aim not only to save costs but also to make focussed investments in growth. We aim to grow profitability substantially through the current year and beyond," he said.

The bank's shares lost more than half their value in 2018, though they have recovered slightly over the past month.

However, time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own, making a merger with rival Commerzbank more likely, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

A major investor is awaiting market reaction to both banks' earnings over the next couple of weeks before deciding on the need for a merger, said a person close to the investor.

Speculation of a merger between the two has heightened under the tenure of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has spoken in favour of strong banks. His team has met frequently with executives of Deutsche, Commerzbank and major shareholders.

Deutsche is considered one of the most important banks for the global financial system, along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup.

But the German lender has been plagued by losses and a scandal. A $7.2 billion U.S. fine in 2017 for its role in the mortgage market crisis was a major blow that spooked clients.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -6.68% 6.261 Delayed Quote.8.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK -3.96% 7.746 Delayed Quote.11.18%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 480 M
EBIT 2018 2 232 M
Net income 2018 561 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 30,57
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 16 009 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,32 €
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK11.18%18 314
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.96%347 206
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%289 710
BANK OF AMERICA15.54%281 086
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.54%238 423
WELLS FARGO8.70%235 786
