Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : to get additional investment from Qatar - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 03:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar as the bank seeks to improve its finances, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Bloomberg, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, said the timing and size of the investment was unclear. The investment would likely come through Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund, the report said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A representative for Qatar Investment Authority wasn't immediately available for comment.

The Qatari royal family already holds a 6.1 percent stake in Deutsche Bank, according to the bank's website.

The Qatar Financial Centre released a statement in December distancing itself from a newspaper report that said it planned to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
03:36pDEUTSCHE BANK : to get additional investment from Qatar - Bloomberg
RE
01/25YES BANK : Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Gill to take over at Yes Bank
AQ
01/25DANSKE BANK : Going Forward, Federal Regulators Should Announce When They Are NO..
AQ
01/25DB-SEWING AT DAVOS : 'We need to bring pride back to Deutsche Bank'
AQ
01/25COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank board members not pushing for Commerzbank tie-up - u..
RE
01/25DEUTSCHE BANK BOARD MEMBERS NOT PUSH : union
RE
01/24YES BANK : Ravneet Gill to replace Rana Kapoor as Yes Bank MD
AQ
01/24DEUTSCHE BANK : queried by U.S. House panels on Trump ties
RE
01/24Uncertainty over recapitalisation not hurting NordLB's business - CEO
RE
01/24COMMERZBANK : German FinMin declines to provide details of talks with lenders
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 497 M
EBIT 2018 2 304 M
Net income 2018 582 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 32,93
P/E ratio 2019 13,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 16 805 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,34 €
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK16.71%19 166
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.24%343 814
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%287 082
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%286 017
WELLS FARGO8.79%235 974
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%234 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.