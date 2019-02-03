Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : to get additional investment from Qatar - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 08:14am EST
The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank , is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar as the bank seeks to improve its finances, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Bloomberg, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, said the timing and size of the investment was unclear. The investment would likely come through Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund, the report said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A representative for Qatar Investment Authority wasn't immediately available for comment.

The Qatari royal family already holds a 6.1 percent stake in Deutsche Bank, according to the bank's website.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) released a statement in December distancing itself from a newspaper report that said Qatar planned to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
08:14aDEUTSCHE BANK : to get additional investment from Qatar - Bloomberg
RE
02/01DEUTSCHE BANK : posts EUR 409m loss in Q4
AQ
02/01Germany's new industrial strategy under fire
RE
02/01EUROPE : U.S. jobs data lift European shares even as bank earnings weigh
RE
02/01DEUTSCHE BANK : Opening Bell 2.1.19
AQ
02/01EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Flat, Hampered By Losses In Italy And Spain
DJ
02/01DEUTSCHE BANK : Navigate the markets with 'Podzept' from Deutsche Bank Research
AQ
02/01DEUTSCHE BANK : Reports First Annual Profit Since 2014 -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01THE LATEST : Deutsche Bank says it's clearing up legal issues
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 335 M
EBIT 2019 2 766 M
Net income 2019 1 264 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 15 914 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK10.52%18 227
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.02%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.54%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.