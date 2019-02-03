Deutsche Bank : to get additional investment from Qatar - Bloomberg

Bloomberg, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, said the timing and size of the investment was unclear. The investment would likely come through Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund, the report said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A representative for Qatar Investment Authority wasn't immediately available for comment.

The Qatari royal family already holds a 6.1 percent stake in Deutsche Bank, according to the bank's website.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) released a statement in December distancing itself from a newspaper report that said Qatar planned to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank.

