Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : well prepared for any Brexit outcome

01/15/2019 | 12:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is well prepared for all Brexit scenarios, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday ahead of a British vote that could reject Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union.

If the deal fails to pass the UK lower house, Chief Executive Christian Sewing said that he expected Brexit would be postponed by at least three months.

Brexit was one of several risks to the global economy cited by Sewing at a New Year's reception in Berlin, according to a transcript of his prepared remarks.

A disorderly Brexit would push Britain into recession for at least two years, Sewing said. It would also shave a half percentage point off economic output for the remainder of the European Union.

"The distortions would be too great for trade, financing conditions and investor confidence," Sewing said.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 548 M
EBIT 2018 2 262 M
Net income 2018 658 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 24,20
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 15 422 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,84 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK7.10%17 696
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
