Exclusive - Deutsche Bank weighs overhaul of group structure: sources

This possibility is likely to be discussed at a meeting of management later this week in Hamburg, other people familiar with the matter said, as the bank's new Chief Executive, Christian Sewing, seeks to set a new course for the struggling lender.

The structure, which would act as an umbrella over separate entities, including its investment and retail bank, would make Deutsche's businesses more independent of one another, a step that could make it easier to spin off or merge parts.

"I gravitate to the holding structure," said one of the people with direct knowledge of the debate.

No decision, however, has yet been made, and while such an arrangement would bring potential advantages for the group, a number of questions, such as its tax impact, remain unanswered about how it would work in practice.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Andreas Framke, Tom Sims and John O'Donnell