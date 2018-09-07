Log in
Deutsche Bank

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/07 10:43:47 am
9.68 EUR   -0.86%
HNA plans to exit Deutsche Bank stake: WSJ

09/07/2018 | 10:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA plans to exit its stake in German lender Deutsche Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter, said HNA intends to unload the vast majority of overseas investments it has made in recent years.

Spokesmen for Deutsche Bank and HNA in Frankfurt declined to comment. UBS, which is HNA's bank for the holding, also declined to comment.

HNA holds a 7.6 percent share of Deutsche Bank, according to the most recent data. Its stake has declined slightly over the course of this year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke; Additional reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 933 M
EBIT 2018 2 098 M
Net income 2018 613 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 35,79
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 20 180 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-38.49%23 460
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.70%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%311 034
WELLS FARGO-4.52%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
