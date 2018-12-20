Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Major Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond-Rigging Probe -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 05:09pm CET

By Patricia Kowsmann and Margot Patrick

The European Commission suspects Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Crédit Agricole SA and another global bank of colluding to manipulate a multi-trillion-dollar government-backed bond market, escalating a long running probe.

The European Union's executive arm, which opened the investigation almost three years ago, said in a statement Thursday that banks will now lay out their defenses. If found guilty, they could face a fine of up to 10% of their annual world-wide revenue.

The commission didn't name the banks. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and France's Crédit Agricole confirmed they were among the four. Shares of Deutsche Bank were down 5% and Credit Suisse shares were 3.1% lower Thursday. Crédit Agricole shares were down 3.3%.

Other banks including Bank of America Corp. had previously said in filings that regulators had asked for information about their trading of such bonds. Bank of America declined to comment Thursday.

Another bank, Nomura Holdings Inc. that had been probed in the case, said it isn't among the four banks.

"Deutsche Bank has proactively cooperated with the European Commission in this matter and does not expect a financial penalty," a spokesman said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further."

Credit Suisse said the case refers to trading by a single employee who left the bank in early 2016.

"We do not believe any Credit Suisse employees engaged in anticompetitive conduct, and we hope to dispel the concerns raised by the EC," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The commission said that between 2009 and 2015 the four banks may have exchanged sensitive information and agreed on prices of U.S. dollar-denominated supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency bonds, known as SSA bonds. Those are issued by entities like the World Bank and European government agencies. Contact took place mainly through online chat rooms, it added.

Authorities in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. started investigating alleged collusion in SSA bonds more than three years ago, in one of a series of alleged market-rigging cases that have sent traders to jail and cost banks billions of dollars in fines.

The cases exposed a culture of back scratching and crude banter between traders carrying out customer orders and stained the reputations of some of the world's largest banks. To avoid repeats, regulators toughened rules, made market reforms around benchmark rate setting and demanded remedial action by banks around their processes.

The U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, told traders involved in its investigation a year ago that they had closed the case without action, people familiar with the matter said. A Justice Department investigation is still open, according to the people and bank filings.

Jenny Strasburg contributed to this article.

Write to Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com and Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP -3.38% 10.585 Delayed Quote.-37.04%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -3.81% 9.507 Real-time Quote.-28.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK -6.26% 7.064 Delayed Quote.-52.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
05:09pMajor Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond-Rigging Probe -- Update
DJ
03:47pDEUTSCHE BANK : Major Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond Rigging Probe
DJ
01:02pEU regulators charge Deutsche Bank, three other banks in bond cartel
RE
11:35aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
12/19COOKSTOVES AND WIND PARKS : how Deutsche Bank is helping to create a low-carbon ..
PU
12/19CARD FRAUD IN GERMANY : Few incidents, but high costs
PU
12/19J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG
AQ
12/18GWA : To Further Tap Renovations Market
AQ
12/18DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
12/18DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar Financial Centre denies Deutsche Bank stake hike
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 510 M
EBIT 2018 2 185 M
Net income 2018 655 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 23,74
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 15 563 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 9,16 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-52.57%17 739
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.02%323 529
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.03%268 929
BANK OF AMERICA-17.11%237 307
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%220 234
WELLS FARGO-24.72%214 980
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.