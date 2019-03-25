Deutsche Bank : Digital structural change and the welfare state in the 21st century

March 25, 2019

Digital structural change and thewelfare state in the 21st century

Author Sebastian Becker

Editor

Stefan Schneider

Deutsche Bank AG Deutsche Bank Research Frankfurt am Main Germany

E-mail:marketing.dbr@db.comFax: +49 69 910-31877

www.dbresearch.com

DB Research Management Stefan Schneider

Original in German: February 11, 2019

While digitalisation does promise significant additional prosperity, it also threatens to lead to higher inequality. Many observers fear that it might have a significant negative impact on the demand for labour. This, in turn, might push numerous people into poverty, who would then require state welfare.

A major automation wave or increasingly capital-intensive production would reduce the overall wage share and raise corporate and capital income. If technology does indeed create mass unemployment, we might be in for serious economic, social and political disruptions.

Digitalisation brings both opportunities and risks for the welfare state. If policymakers remain in control and succeed in raising adequate taxes on digitalisation profits, the digital structural change might make government finances more sustainable. In particular, the additional revenues might help to fund the ageing-related fiscal burdens, which are already looming in many countries.

If, however, labour is broadly replaced by capital and technological progress leads to mass unemployment, the government will need to re-think the financial basis of the welfare state. This unfavourable scenario might result in great budget gaps, as, assuming that effective corporate tax rates stay low, additional corporate tax revenues will not be sufficient to offset the drop in revenues from wage taxes and social security contributions and fund higher welfare spending at the same time.

According to our scenario analysis, the EU countries would, on average, have to deal with a huge annual fiscal deficit of c. 7% of GDP if automation reduced employment to half its current level. In Germany, the largest EU country, the fiscal gap might even amount to almost 10% of GDP. And even if employment declined less, say by 25%, the average deficit in the EU countries would still come to a very high 3% of GDP. Even if the average wage level of the remaining employees rose on the grounds of increased productivity, the welfare states would nevertheless be in for major financing problems. Assuming that average wages rose by 30% and employment was halved, the deficit would still amount to a very high 6% of GDP.

It is uncertain how digitalisation will affect the demand for labour and the public finances. As long as there are no clear, definite signs that machines and robots are replacing human labour, it is probably better not to make dramatic changes to current tax and social security systems. Nevertheless, governments should try and prepare their countries for the future, for example by paying more attention to education policy and adapting the international tax system to the realities of the 21st century, for example in the field of corporate taxation.

Globalisation and technical progress

have led across the globe ... 1

Trade openness (sum of exports and imports),

% of GDP (based on current US dollars)

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

60 64 68 72 76 80 84 88 92 96 00 04 08 12 16

WorldEMAEBRIC

AE: Advanced economies

G7EU

Sources:WorldBank,IMF,DeutscheBankResearch

1. Introduction: A blessing or a curse?

After globalisation, digitalisation is the latest development which promises significant future gains in prosperity. However, many observers are afraid that, similar to globalisation, it may divide society into winners and losers and thus become a danger to social peace and put the welfare state's ability to act to the test. Digital structural change offers enormous potential to raise productivity growth, which has recently been quite weak (Chart 8), and may thus pave the way for more prosperity. At the same time, it might intensify the trend towards an unequal distribution of income and wealth within individual countries, which has already come to light during the last few decades due to automation and globalisation (Chart 3). As a result, any prosperity gains might not be for the benefit of society as a whole any more ("inclusive growth"), but only for that of a small group ("exclusive growth"). In fact, top earners' share in national income (which is already high in many countries) might rise further, whereas the shares of medium and lower income earners might continue to decline (Charts 16, 17 and 18).

... to huge gains in prosperity ...

2

GDP per capita, '000 current int. dollars (CID) (based on purchasing power parity)

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

80 84 88 92 96 00 04 08 12 16

DMsDECNEMsUSEU28JP

DMs: Developed markets. EMs: Emerging markets.

Sources: IMF, Deutsche Bank Research

... but also went along with rising income inequality

Share of top 1% income recipients in pre-tax national income, %

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

JP FR CH KR DE GB CA CN ZA RU IN BR

2010-161970-79

1990-992000-09

1980-89

Sources:WorldInequalityDatabase,DeutscheBank Research

The curse: A 'polarised society' (aka the horror scenario)

Automation leads to structural mass unemployment, overtaxes the social security system and undermines the welfare state.

Fears that digital structural change might divide society into winners and losers are grounded mainly on technology-related rationalisation trends, which enable companies to produce goods or provide services more efficiently and, in turn, more cheaply as they use automated, "computerised" and/or "robotised" work processes. Human labour is increasingly replaced by capital input (for example robots). As lots of full-time jobs, which are subject to social security contributions, are lost, the financial basis of numerous western welfare states erodes.

Even work which has escaped automation so far because it requires complex thinking and problem-solving abilities might be done by machines in the future, as artificial intelligence (AI) is developing quickly and being deployed on a broad basis. In this case, labour-intensive, service-oriented sectors, such as childcare, nursing or old-age care, might become the only source of employment, as this is where human labour is not so easily replaced by machines. With people starting to move towards these sectors, where they can still find employment, a surplus of labour surplus might push wages downwards.

"Technology-related" mass unemployment would, in turn, weigh on wages for the remaining employees, who might be substituted by machines and equipment. In fact, large chunks of society might be pushed to the brink of poverty, as work done by humans is no longer required. Apart from a small number of highly qualified specialists, human labour would become superfluous, as all routine and even complex cognitive non-routine work would be done by machines and robots.

In this scenario, the majority of the population would have to rely on welfare benefits and need to be content with low and at best stagnating income in real terms (losers of digitalisation). While many people would not have much of a chance to use their education and training do well on the labour market and thus earn higher incomes, a shrinking number of capital owners and specialists, who are still needed and therefore highly remunerated, would become ever moreprosperous (winners of digitalisation). Ultimately, the middle classes would

Real GDP per capita has risen significantly in the G7 economies since the early 1980s ...

4

Real GDP per capita, index: 1980=100

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

80 84 88 92 96 00 04 08 12 16

DEFRITUSJPCA

Sources: IMF, Deutsche Bank Research

GB

... though increased only very slowly or even shrunk lately

Real GDP per capita, % yoy (5-year moving averages)

97

85

89

93

01

05

DEFRITUSJPCA

Sources: IMF, Deutsche Bank Research

09

GB

Potential growth has partly slowed

13 17

considerabley in developed markets ... 6

Potential growth rate (real), %

vanish and society would be split (polarised).

Only a relatively small number of technology-interested people ("digitalisation avant-garde") would be able to work their way upwards in society. All others would find it highly difficult to become more (or less) prosperous, which means that a key feature of functioning (social) market economies would no longer apply. The consequences would indeed be devastating. In the end, increasing economic imbalances might lead to significant social and political disruptions, as the welfare states would probably be hard pressed to offset inequalities against the background of global and international coordination problems. Populism would benefit further ("swing riots 2.0") and make it even more difficult to form a government than today. This, in turn, would reduce any chance of finding a political solution for the problems.

The blessing: the "goldilocks" scenario (aka the optimal scenario)

Productivity boost creates inclusive growth, counteracts demographic burdens and strengthens the welfare state.

'Digitalisation optimists' point out that technological progress has led to a significant increase in income and prosperity in the past. According to Autor's calculations (2015), an average wage earner in the US had to work only for 17 weeks in 2015 to achieve the real average annual income of 1915. This development is not exclusively, but to a large extent due to technical progress. It is therefore quite possible that digitalisation may help the rapidly ageing societies in many countries (Charts 7, 9 and 28) to increase or at least maintain their income and prosperity in the future. In the best case, a digitalisation-related productivity boost might counteract the ageing-related burdens on growth, the labour markets and the social security systems. In this best possible "goldilocks" scenario, fewer employees and/or working hours will be necessary to generate the same or a higher output. However, as the workforce shrinks, qualified labour becomes scarcer and numerous employees would like to have more spare time, this development appears quite desirable. In many developed countries, lower potential growth rates will soon not be sufficient any more to deal with the demographic burdens on the welfare systems.

A digitalisation-related boost to sluggish productivity growth and a smaller pool of workers might create room for wage increases, in particular since the wage-dampening effect of globalisation might weaken or even reverse, as some important emerging markets (such as China) are ageing dramatically and the workforce shrinks.

95 97 99 01 03 05 07 09 11 13 15 17 Topic and structure of this report

DEGBUS

FREU28JP

ITEA19

Sources: OECD, AMECO, Deutsche Bank Research

Beyond cushioning the demographic funding difficulties, technical innovation and progress related to digitalisation might lead to a slower rise in healthcare and old-age care expenses than currently forecast (for example because advanced medical technology becomes available). Overall, the digital structural change might therefore have a significant favourable impact on countries' prosperity and strengthen or at least support the long-term sustainability of the public finances and the welfare state.

The key question is obviously: Which of these two scenarios will become reality? From today's vantage point, it is impossible to give a reliable answer. If the downside scenario materialised, the question is to what extent public finances will be hit by the "automation-related" decline in employment and

... driven by demographic developments in many countries ...

7

Population, %

95 00 05 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60

CAITUSFRJPDEGB

INOECDCNWorld

Medium variant projections by the United Nations

Sources: United Nations, Deutsche Bank Research

... as well as by slow(ing)

productivity growth

Labour productivity index (OECD data), % yoy (5-year moving average)

10 8 6 4

2 0-2

65 69 73 77 81 85 89 93 97 01 05 09 13 17

G7USJPFRITGBCA

Sources: OECD, Deutsche Bank Research

Many countries are ageing rapidly

DE

Persons aged 65 years or above, % population

0 95 00 05 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60

CAITUSFRJPDEGB

INOECDCNWorld

Medium variant projections by the United Nations

Sources: United Nations, Deutsche Bank Research

whether the decline in (wage) tax and social security revenues stemming from the decline in employment can be offset by higher corporate tax revenues. Which difficulties might hamper higher corporate taxation in this situation? The report is structured as follows. We will explain the potential impact of digitalisation on the factor markets (labour, capital) and on revenue distribution in the second part below. The third part will deal with the opportunities and risks which digitalisation brings for the viability of the welfare state in the 21st century. The fourth part contains several downside scenarios with different assumptions, which illustrate how hard the EU countries might be hit from a significant "digitalisation-related" impact on the labour market and how large the fiscal effects may be. The final part will contain the conclusions.

2. The impact of digitalisation on the factor markets and on the distribution of income

Contrary to widespread fears, the potential effects of the digital structural change on future labour demand are not clear. In fact, they are quite uncertain and a topic of heated academic debate. There are two main narratives, one which expects technology-related mass unemployment and a lower standard of living for most people, and one which focuses on the positive effects on productivity and the labour market. Even though digitalisation should increase prosperity overall, it is nevertheless true that the related automation process might increase inequalities in terms of income and prosperity distribution and present major challenges for education and social policies.

The impact on employment: Controversial and uncertain

Some observers believe that technical progress ...

Economists Autor, Levy and Murnane (2003) believe that technical change will enable computers to replace humans not only in cognitive and manual jobs which are subject to explicit routines (substitution effect), but also in non-routine jobs, which involve problem solving or complex communication (complementary effect). This seems to suggest that digitalisation will make some activities redundant (and free up workers) and enable employees to deal with more complex non-routine jobs. However, activities are widely different (labour is not a homogeneous factor), which is why substitution and complementary effects will also be different depending on the group of workers we look at. Moreover, during past automation waves, the input factors labour and capital were imperfect substitutes, which means that (significant) parts of the work process could not (yet) be replaced by machines. However, it is increasingly doubtful whether this assumption will hold true in the era of 'big data', 'deep learning' and AI, which may make it possible to automate cognitive non-routine jobs.

... is the reason for a polarisation of the labour market

Economists Autor and Dorn (2013) suspect that technical progress has already erased numerous industrial routine jobs in the US and that declining prices for information technology have pushed down wages for routine activities. This has led to a structural change on the labour market. While industrial jobs were lost, low-wage services jobs were created. These jobs are less endangered by automation, as it is more difficult to replace humans by machines in the services sector. In addition, technical progress (such as the widespread use of computers) has raised the productivity, the employment ratio and the wages ofhighly qualified workers with well-developed cognitive problem-solving capabilities.

Despite fully (or almost fully) utilised production capacities ...

Output gap, %

95 97 99 01 03 05 07 09 11 13 15 17

G7USJPFRITDEGBCA

Source: OECD

... and with the jobs engine humming ...

11

Number of employed persons (aged 15 years or above), index: 2005=100

115

110

105

100

95

90

85

80

95 97 99 01 03 05 07 09 11 13 15 17

G7USJPFRITGBCA

Sources: OECD, Deutsche Bank Research

DE

... wage pressure remains subdued

12

Real compensation of employees per employee, index: 1990=100 (adjusted for inflation)

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

90 92 94 96 98 00 02 04 06 08 10 12 14 16

FRITGBCAG7USJP

Sources: OECD, Deutsche Bank Research

Taking the US as an example, Jaimovich and Siu (2012) found that jobs which require a medium level of qualification and are characterised by routine work are shed during economic downturns and not replaced during recoveries ("jobless recoveries"). This suggests that the labour market is becoming polarised over time, with wages going into different directions. On the one hand, there are highly qualified top earners and on the other, low-qualified low-wage earners. While technical progress makes highly qualified workers more and more productive and valuable for companies (and pushes their wages up accordingly), low or moderately qualified people lose out, as their work can be done more cheaply by machines or computers.

And automation is not the only factor weighing on the employment opportunities and the wages of low and moderately qualified workers in the developed markets. The effect was probably compounded by the fact that jobs were shifted from high-wage into low-wage countries in the framework of globalisation. Taken together, automation and globalisation have led to better and cheaper products for consumers and higher wages for highly qualified workers, but also to lower wages for many employees which have only medium or low qualifications.

Many economists fear significant job losses from automation

Oxford researchers Frey and Osborne (2013) have asked the pertinent question of what the "work of the future" will look like. Taking the US as an example, they have analysed just how vulnerable current jobs are to further computerisation (i.e. automation by computer-supported or computerised equipment). They found that almost half of all US jobs (47%) were at risk. In November 2015, Andy Haldane, chief economist of the Bank of England, joined the camp of the skeptics. Speaking at a trades union congress in London, he mentioned the "third age of the machine", which might undermine the labour markets and increase income imbalances.1 Bonin et al (2015) based their analysis on the Frey/Osborne approach and found that roughly 42% of all German jobs might be at risk from technological progress because they are in sectors with a high probability of automation. In return, Pfeiffer and Suphan (2015) have shown where the Frey/Osborne approach meets its limits (Frey and Osborne base their conclusions on the assumption that it is possible to distinguish between routine and non-routine jobs) and argued why this approach might overestimate potentially harmful effects on employment.

Recent studies see favourable overall effect on employment

The Institute for Employment Research (IAB) is more optimistic in its assessment. Zika et al. (2018) found in a study on the labour-market effects of digitalisation in Germany up to 2035 that digitalisation will trigger major structural changes on the labour market (in terms of sectors and types of jobs), but is unlikely to have a major impact on employment as a whole.

Possibly fewer jobs that are subject to social security contributions

DE

Another important question for the labour market and the funding basis of the welfare states is how digitalisation will affect the type of work. Today, most jobs are provided by companies and subject to social security contributions. It is unclear whether this will be the case in the future. As a result of the digital

1 See Haldane, Andy G. (2015).