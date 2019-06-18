Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBKGN   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBKGN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/18 12:56:20 pm
6.288 EUR   +5.40%
12:36pDEUTSCHE BANK : CEO Considers Overhaul of Top Management -Bloomberg
DJ
12:27pMarkets Weigh Up Draghi Versus Trump
DJ
10:31aDEUTSCHE BANK : considers replacing CFO
RE
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : CEO Considers Overhaul of Top Management -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

--Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing is planning a major overhaul of the bank's top management, including replacing Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke and investment banking head Garth Ritchie, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The bank is expected to make a decision on the matter within weeks, and Mr. Sewing could take over the investment bank on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Mr. von Moltke is found, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2WK4YSU

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:36pDEUTSCHE BANK : CEO Considers Overhaul of Top Management -Bloomberg
DJ
12:27pMarkets Weigh Up Draghi Versus Trump
DJ
10:31aDEUTSCHE BANK : considers replacing CFO
RE
10:01aDEUTSCHE BANK : Orang Asli Youths Benefit from KidZania Visit Through Deutsche B..
AQ
09:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Google, Sotheby’s, Naspers
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:35aA FIRST OF ITS KIND FOR ANGOLA : Deutsche Bank signs a 1 billion euro credit lin..
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 593 M
EBIT 2019 2 510 M
Net income 2019 1 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 8,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 12 330 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG0.00%13 896
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.50%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.80%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.97%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About