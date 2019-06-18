Deutsche Bank : CEO Considers Overhaul of Top Management -Bloomberg

--Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing is planning a major overhaul of the bank's top management, including replacing Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke and investment banking head Garth Ritchie, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The bank is expected to make a decision on the matter within weeks, and Mr. Sewing could take over the investment bank on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Mr. von Moltke is found, Bloomberg reports.

