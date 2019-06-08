Deutsche Bank : Credit Rating Gets Downgrade

By Jenny Strasburg

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Deutsche Bank AG's long-term debt rating, citing the German lender's low profitability and doubts about its business model.

The ratings firm said its outlook for Deutsche Bank is "evolving," reflecting uncertainty over whether planned investment-bank cuts and other actions will help stabilize the bank or weaken it further.

Fitch lowered the lender's debt rating one notch to BBB, two notches above junk status. Its derivative-counterparty rating was downgraded by Fitch to BBB+ from A-.

The downgrade came after trading hours in Frankfurt. Deutsche Bank's shares trading in New York were up slightly. They closed at $6.76, near their one-year low of $6.61.

The downgrade is "very much driven by business model and the ability of the business model to generate better returns," Frankfurt-based Fitch analyst Patrick Rioual said in an interview. "They are making progress, but it's protracted."

Fitch said in a statement that its downgrade wasn't driven by capital or liquidity concerns. "The bank's good capitalization, funding, liquidity and asset quality underpin the ratings," it said.

Deutsche Bank reiterated those points in a statement and said, "We acknowledge the challenges identified by Fitch as they align with our own areas of focus. Management is committed to growing our core business and improving profitability."

Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive Christian Sewing told investors last month that the bank plans "tough cutbacks" in its investment bank. Executives have tried to convince shareholders they're on track to stabilize the bank's performance after years of declines. The bank made a slim full-year profit in 2018, its first since 2014.

Despite the assurances, Deutsche Bank shares have been trading near all-time lows below EUR6. Merger talks between Deutsche Bank and smaller German rival Commerzbank AG ended in late April without a deal, adding to pressure on the bigger bank to articulate its overhaul plans.

The risk of credit-rating downgrades has concerned investors and analysts and threatened to increase Deutsche Bank's funding costs, already higher than most peers'. Fitch's move brought it closer in line with S&P Global Ratings. S&P in late May affirmed its BBB+ long-term credit rating, the third-lowest investment-grade rating.

