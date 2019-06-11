Log in
Deutsche Bank : Warns Clients They Could Be Cut Off in Compliance Effort

06/11/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG has given around 1,000 investment-banking clients a month or less to hand over company-ownership information and other documentation in the bank's protracted effort to close compliance gaps, according to the bank and people familiar with the demands.

The "know your customer," or KYC, letters have gone to asset managers and corporate clients in recent weeks as part of an continuing, multiyear effort, some of the people said.

The clients have been told to provide the information by the end of June or face the risk of getting cut off from new loans and other services, one of the people said.

"This is a standardized notification that has been sent to thousands of clients globally," a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said. The latest wave of letters, earlier reported by the Financial Times, pertains to certain products and requirements by the bank to screen transactions to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes by clients, the bank said.

The German lender's anticrime teams, along with managers inside the investment bank and other businesses, over the past several years have been going through thousands of customer accounts to identify high-risk clients and complete know-your-customer paperwork, some of it deficient, people inside and outside the bank say.

The latest client letters are focused on the global transaction bank, a person familiar with the communications said. That unit, which is part of the investment bank, lends money to companies to finance their global trade flows and processes international cash transfers for banks, other corporations and governments.

The business is a focus of investment by Deutsche Bank as it seeks to improve profits and shed unprofitable operations.

Deutsche Bank has suffered repeated lapses in fighting such crime, including failures in its money-laundering controls, leading to costly settlements with regulators, new investigations and congressional scrutiny.

During a multiyear process of reviewing around 20,000 clients, the bank has severed relationships with an undisclosed number of clients and countries deemed possible conduits for money laundering and terrorism financing, according to people inside the bank and its regulators.

Still, new investigations into past transactions keep adding to Deutsche Bank's regulatory headaches. As recently as last year, German regulators have found the bank missing documentation in rudimentary checks to police its compliance measures, resulting in public rebukes and government-approved monitoring.

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 593 M
EBIT 2019 2 510 M
Net income 2019 1 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 8,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 12 330 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG0.00%13 896
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.03%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.92%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.29%214 502
WELLS FARGO0.41%200 088
