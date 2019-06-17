Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBKGN)
Deutsche Bank : to Drop 2019 Equity-Return Target Due to Restructuring -Handelsblatt

0
06/17/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

--Deutsche Bank will likely drop its 2019 target of a 4% return on tangible equity next month as a result of the costs of its restructuring measures, Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The bank should still be able to generate higher returns over the medium term due to the restructuring, Handelsblatt says, citing the source, adding that analysts were already skeptical of the bank's ability to meet this target.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2Rql1V2

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 593 M
EBIT 2019 2 510 M
Net income 2019 1 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 8,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 12 330 M
