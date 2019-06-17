Deutsche Bank : to Drop 2019 Equity-Return Target Due to Restructuring -Handelsblatt

--Deutsche Bank will likely drop its 2019 target of a 4% return on tangible equity next month as a result of the costs of its restructuring measures, Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The bank should still be able to generate higher returns over the medium term due to the restructuring, Handelsblatt says, citing the source, adding that analysts were already skeptical of the bank's ability to meet this target.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2Rql1V2

