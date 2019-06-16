Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBKGN)
Deutsche Bank : to set up 50 bln euro bad bank -FT

06/16/2019
Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner is silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to overhaul its trading operations by creating a "bad bank" to hold tens of billions of euros of assets and shrinking or shutting its U.S. equity and trading businesses, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The bad bank would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros (£44.6 billion) - after adjusting for risk - and comprise mainly long-dated derivatives, the FT reported, citing four people briefed on the plan.

With the creation of the bad bank, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is shifting the German lender away from investment banking and focusing on transaction banking and private wealth management, the newspaper said.

As part of the restructuring, the lender's equity and rates trading units outside continental Europe will be shrunk or closed entirely, the report said.

The bank is planning cuts at its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, to win over shareholders unhappy about its performance, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

"As we said at the AGM on May 23, Deutsche Bank is working on measures to accelerate its transformation so as to improve its sustainable profitability. We will update all stakeholders if and when required," Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement on Sunday in response to the FT report.

Sewing could announces announce the changes along with Deutsche Bank's half-year results in late July, the FT reported.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 593 M
EBIT 2019 2 510 M
Net income 2019 1 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 8,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 12 330 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG0.00%13 896
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.21%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.39%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
