The proposed bad bank, which is known internally as the non-core asset unit, will comprise mainly of long-dated derivatives, FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/d146b22c-9033-11e9-aea1-2b1d33ac3271, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)