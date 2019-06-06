Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBKGN   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBKGN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media reports on cum/ex transactions: our statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

The German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung published an article today stating that the scope of cum/ex investigations at Deutsche Bank and at other banks has been broadened. It reports that investigations now include roughly 70 current and former employees of the bank.

Deutsche Bank's statement:

Since 2017 the Cologne Public Prosecutor is investigating two former employees of Deutsche Bank in connection with Cum/Ex transactions of former clients. Recently, the prosecutor has initiated investigations against further former and current employees and management board members. This was purely for reasons of interruption of the limitation period. This is a common practice and the prosecutor has proceeded in the same way with other banks. The Bank does not assume that this procedural measure is based on a changed assessment of the facts by the public prosecutor. This has also not changed the Bank's assessment of the facts of the case. Deutsche Bank did not participate in an organized cum/ex market, neither as short seller nor as Cum/Ex purchaser.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 18:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:33pMEDIA REPORTS ON CUM/EX TRANSACTIONS : our statement
PU
02:25pDEUTSCHE BANK : Senate Democrats seek Fed probe into Deutsche Bank and Trump
RE
01:53pDEUTSCHE BANK : Prosecutors suspect 70 Deutsche Bank managers in dividend tax pr..
RE
10:39aEU reviews Deutsche Bank, SocGen in screening of past money-laundering cases
RE
08:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : Steady decline in capacity utilisation in the German electricity..
PU
08:13aDEUTSCHE BANK : “We are proud of Deutsche Bank” says German Minister..
PU
06/05DEUTSCHE BANK : Executive Resigns
DJ
06/04DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. Operations Chief to Leave Bank
DJ
06/04ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN BANKING : A lever for profitability with limited impl..
PU
06/04Oil loses lustre as banks cash in on cleaner commodities
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 593 M
EBIT 2019 2 510 M
Net income 2019 1 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 8,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 12 686 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG0.00%13 896
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.42%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.31%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%214 502
WELLS FARGO-0.87%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About