DB USA Corporation: Results of the Federal Reserve's 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve) this afternoon announced the 2019 results of the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) for DB USA Corporation (DBUSA).

The Federal Reserve found that even in a severely adverse economic scenario, DBUSA's Common Equity Tier 1 capital would comfortably exceed the regulatory minimum of 4.5% and would not fall below 14.8% at any time over the nine-quarter planning horizon. The Federal Reserve also found that DBUSA's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio would remain well above the regulatory minimum of 4% and would not fall below 6.9%. All other minimum regulatory capital ratios were also exceeded.

DB USA Corporation Capital Ratios: Actual Versus Stressed

Capital Ratios Required Minimum Actual - 4Q18 'Severely Adverse'

Nine-Quarter Minimum Common Equity Tier

1 Capital Ratio

4.5% 22.9% 14.8% Tier 1 Capital Ratio

6.0% 34.4% 26.2% Total Capital Ratio

8.0% 34.4% 26.6% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

4.0% 9.2% 6.9% Supplementary

Leverage Ratio 3.0% 8.4% 6.3%



DBUSA is Deutsche Bank AG's principal US intermediate holding company (IHC) and had USD 133 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019. DBUSA represents approximately 8% of the assets of Deutsche Bank AG and 36% of the assets of the combined US operations of Deutsche Bank AG. DBUSA primarily consists of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., an SEC-registered broker dealer; Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, an FDIC-insured bank; and DB USA Core Corporation, a US service corporation.

The public disclosure of the Federal Reserve's DFAST results for DBUSA and other participating companies is available on the Federal Reserve website.

Results of the 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) are expected to be announced by the Federal Reserve on June 27.

About DB USA Corporation

DB USA Corporation (DBUSA) is a US intermediate holding company (IHC) and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank representing one component of Deutsche Bank's US operations.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DB / NYSE: DB) provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

