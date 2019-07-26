Log in
Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DWS taps into infrastructure boom with new $2.7 billion fund - sources

0
07/26/2019 | 09:50am EDT

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's asset manager DWS is in talks to raise at least 2.5 billion euros (2.23 billion pounds) for a new infrastructure fund, three sources told Reuters, tapping into strong investor demand for the asset class.

DWS, 79.5% owned by Deutsche Bank, aims to reach the first close of the fund soon after the summer, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The fund is expected to beat its 2.5 billion euro target, securing slightly more than 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion) with a first close of almost 1.5 billion euros to be announced towards the end of September, the sources said.

The new fund, known as PEIF III, will be launched next year, they said.

A DWS spokesman declined to comment.

The plan comes as several international investment firms, including Australia's Macquarie and France's Ardian, have also recently raised new mega funds taking advantage of investors' confidence that infrastructure will deliver strong returns in a low interest rate environment.

DWS, which last month bought Belgian public transport operator Hansea, is primarily targeting infrastructure investments in the transportation, telecoms and energy sectors, the source said.

It will also allocate part of its new fund to so-called "core plus infrastructure" which typically includes assets in adjacent sectors such as smart grids and services businesses.

The Frankfurt-based asset manager, which had 719 billion euros of assets under management as of June 30, raised 1.8 billion euros in 2017 for its second pan-European infrastructure fund along with an additional 800 million euros allocated to co-investments.

The company, which has a market value of around 6.2 billion euros, has been a prolific buyer of infrastructure businesses, bidding for anything from motorways and airports in countries including Britain, Germany and Italy.

It recently expressed interest in taking control of British rail and bus firm Arriva which is in the process of being auctioned off by owner Deutsche Bahn.

Earlier this year, DWS teamed up with Dutch pension fund PGGM for a 26 percent stake in German utility EWE, with final bids due in September, sources previously said.

DWS's fundraising follows last month's closing of Macquarie's sixth European Infrastructure Fund with 6 billion euros of committed capital which went well beyond its initial target of 5 billion euros.

French investment firm Ardian raised 6.1 billion euros for its fifth fund in March, taking less than six months to fulfil its fundraising ambitions.

(Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Pamela Barbaglia and Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.25% 7.101 Delayed Quote.2.02%
DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA -1.37% 30.7 Delayed Quote.33.21%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD -1.38% 128.68 End-of-day quote.20.09%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 195 M
EBIT 2019 2 098 M
Net income 2019 -4 991 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,03x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 -0,31x
Capitalization 14 682 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,61  €
Last Close Price 7,11  €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.02%16 382
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.68%375 305
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%285 094
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%283 455
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%212 538
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%200 786
