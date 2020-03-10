Deutsche Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
03/10/2020 | 12:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Kuhnke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2019.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.386 EUR 166295.79 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.386 EUR 166295.79 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57119  10.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
