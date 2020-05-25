Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 09:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2020 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mayree
Last name(s): Clark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.49 USD 17223 USD
7.45 USD 14445 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.4717 USD 31668.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: NYSE


25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59975  25.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
09:35aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/22Deutsche Bank asks more senior managers to waive one month of fixed pay
RE
05/22LLOYDS BANKING : won't redeem 750m euro CoCo bond amid COVID-19 crisis
RE
05/22TATE & LYLE : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05/22GENERALI SPA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/22DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/21TRADERS BEWARE : U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities marke..
RE
05/21DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
05/21AMADEUS IT : Deutsche Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/21RENAULT SA : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 706 M
EBIT 2020 1 314 M
Net income 2020 -1 854 M
Finance 2020 1 375 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,41x
P/E ratio 2021 -249x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 13 759 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,87 €
Last Close Price 6,69 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-3.27%14 988
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%195 107
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%131 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group