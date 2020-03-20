Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/20/2020

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.03.2020 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On March 20, 2020 Deutsche Bank AG filed the report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG https://www.db.com/ir/en/sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.

20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1003557  20.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 261 M
EBIT 2019 -1 524 M
Net income 2019 -5 014 M
Finance 2019 20 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
EV / Sales2019 -0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 11 301 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-20.91%12 102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.81%262 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%244 105
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%192 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.81%184 965
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%132 021
