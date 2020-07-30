Log in
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.07.2020 / 12:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On July 29, 2020, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
Financials
Sales 2020 22 873 M 26 862 M 26 862 M
Net income 2020 -1 347 M -1 582 M -1 582 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 595 M 27 595 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 16 039 M 18 876 M 18 837 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,64x
Nbr of Employees 86 667
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,48 €
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG12.77%18 876
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%130 143
