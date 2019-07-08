Deutsche Bank : APAC equity capital markets head leaving - sources

Cox confirmed the move to Reuters, although he declined to provide details. A spokeswoman for the bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lender announced the job losses on Sunday as part of a restructuring plan that will ultimately cost 7.4 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and see it undo years of work aimed at making its investment bank a major force on Wall Street.

As part of the overhaul, the bank will scrap its global equities business.

