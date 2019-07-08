Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank : APAC equity capital markets head leaving - sources

07/08/2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific head of equity capital markets, Jason Cox, is leaving as part of the company's move to eliminate 18,000 jobs globally, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Cox confirmed the move to Reuters, although he declined to provide details. A spokeswoman for the bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lender announced the job losses on Sunday as part of a restructuring plan that will ultimately cost 7.4 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and see it undo years of work aimed at making its investment bank a major force on Wall Street.

As part of the overhaul, the bank will scrap its global equities business.

(Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 511 M
EBIT 2019 2 308 M
Net income 2019 928 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 -0,64x
EV / Sales2020 -0,49x
Capitalization 14 824 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,92  €
Last Close Price 7,18  €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.99%16 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.26%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.75%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.67%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
