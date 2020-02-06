Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the NYSE-Listed American Depositary Receipt Program of AstraZeneca PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN).

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in the therapy areas of Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as successor depositary bank for the AstraZeneca PLC American Depositary Receipt program, which is one of the largest and most liquid in the world,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to providing our dedicated resources and expertise to drive the program’s future success.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by AstraZeneca PLC (February 2020).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

United Kingdom

Custodian Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Effective Date

February 6, 2020

 

 

Level II ADR

 

CUSIP

046353108

ISIN

US0463531089

Symbol

AZN

Exchange

NYSE

Current Ratio

1 ADS : 0.5 Ordinary Shares

Eligibility

DTC

 

 

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Head of Depositary
Receipts

New Business
Development

Daniel Clark

Craig-A Smith

Tel: + 44 (20) 754-16888

Tel: +44 (20) 754-77974

 

 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

 

Hong Kong

 

Tel: +852 2203 7854

 

 

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© February 2020 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:01pDEUTSCHE BANK : Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the NYSE-Listed Ameri..
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:37pDeutsche Bank Shares Rally As Capital Group Reveals Stake -- Update
DJ
12:36pEUROPE : European shares at record high on China tariff cut plans, robust bank r..
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:11aEuropean banks shine as bond trading rebounds
RE
10:43aDeutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aWALL STREET BUSINESS NEWS: A flurry of results
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 118 M
EBIT 2020 1 184 M
Net income 2020 -516 M
Debt 2020 1 130 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 17 070 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,96  €
Last Close Price 9,33  €
Spread / Highest target 0,75%
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG19.47%18 936
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.95%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.67%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.20%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.38%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group