Deutsche Bank : Appoints Stefan Bender as Head of Corporate Bank in Germany

09/06/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Stefan Bender will lead Deutsche Bank AG's (DBK.XE) corporate bank in Germany from Sept. 15, the German bank said Friday.

Mr. Bender, who has been with the lender for 22 years in different roles, will report to Global Head of Corporate Bank Stefan Hoops.

The business Mr. Bender will lead is the result of the combination of the corporate and commercial-clients businesses of Postbank and Deutsche Bank.

The division will work with corporate clients in Germany in three segments: large caps for big multinationals, mid corps to service large and medium sized corporate and commercial clients, and small corps for smaller clients.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

DEUTSCHE BANK AG1.74%16 171
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.55%359 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 348
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%261 749
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.34%209 819
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%193 242
