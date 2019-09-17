Deutsche Bank : CEO Doesn't Expect Capital Increase -Rheinische Post

--Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing has said the German lender won't need a capital increase if it manages to restructure its portfolio in the way it plans to, Rheinische Post reports.

--At an event organized by the newspaper, Mr. Sewing also said that every business unit will be affected by the 18,000 job cuts the bank has planned to undertake by 2022, the German publication reports.

