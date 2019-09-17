Log in
Deutsche Bank : CEO Doesn't Expect Capital Increase -Rheinische Post

09/17/2019 | 02:38am EDT

--Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing has said the German lender won't need a capital increase if it manages to restructure its portfolio in the way it plans to, Rheinische Post reports.

--At an event organized by the newspaper, Mr. Sewing also said that every business unit will be affected by the 18,000 job cuts the bank has planned to undertake by 2022, the German publication reports.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/2kMWX2D

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

