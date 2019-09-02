Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
News 
Deutsche Bank : CEO to invest 15% of monthly net pay in bank's shares

09/02/2019 | 08:59am EDT
The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing will spend 15% of his monthly net salary buying the German lender's shares starting in September, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The filing makes official a pledge Sewing made in July, when he announced a major restructuring of the bank.

Sewing said at the time he would invest a "substantial amount" of his fixed salary in the bank. The CEO, who is shaking up Deutsche Bank to try to revive its profitability, said in July he wanted to put his money where his mouth was.

Sewing will buy roughly 21,250 euros ($23,681.00) in shares around the 22nd of each month through to the end of 2022, the filing said. That would result in a total investment of around 850,000 euros, based on monthly purchases up to the end of 2022.

Deutsche Bank shares hit a record low of 5.78 euros per share on Aug. 16. At 1203 GMT on Monday, Deutsche's shares were at 6.64 euros each, up 1.1%. They are down 4.7% so far this year.

Last month, Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner bought nearly 1 million euros of the bank's shares.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 756 M
EBIT 2019 -1 665 M
Net income 2019 -5 316 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,76x
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 -0,37x
Capitalization 13 571 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 6,53  €
Last Close Price 6,59  €
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-5.67%14 926
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 932
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 772
