Deutsche Bank : Capital Is at Core of German Deal

Deutsche Bank must consider how much it needs from holders for Commerzbank tie-up

By Jenny Strasburg and Ben Dummett

One of the big questions surrounding Deutsche Bank AG's possible merger with Commerzbank AG is how much capital it might need to raise from shareholders to finance the deal.

In early 2018, Deutsche Bank executives internally mulling a tie-up with rival Commerzbank discussed potentially needing EUR8 billion ($9 billion) in fresh capital to restructure and meet regulatory requirements for a bigger, combined bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Now the capital question is back. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank earlier this month announced they're in formal talks about a potential merger. Bank executives and their advisers have begun hammering out how a deal might look. A merger could require more capital to cover restructuring costs including payouts to employees who might be cut as a result of any deal.

The discussions in 2018, which were informal and didn't progress, followed years of on-and-off talks between the two lenders as they considered a deal under different chief executives. Deutsche Bank's rough estimate of capital needs a year ago was based on theoretical restructuring costs and other internal calculations that never morphed into formal deal talks. Ongoing communications with European Central Bank officials about capital needs also contributed to the calculations, the people said.

"No analysis was carried out that concluded -- even hypothetically -- we would need to raise EUR8 billion in connection with a Commerzbank transaction. No input was sought or received from regulators on this issue," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Projections for how much capital would be needed now vary widely in part because of looming questions about the fate of Deutsche Bank's global investment bank, which has been struggling in core areas. The investment bank has emerged as a focus of debate that ties into cultural and business differences between more-global Deutsche Bank and Germany-focused Commerzbank. The costs of a deal would also include thousands of anticipated layoffs of unionized workers in Germany, a process that is notoriously slow and expensive.

Other variables include whether Deutsche Bank would seek to sell pieces of itself to help fund a deal, what kind of premium it might need to pay Commerzbank, regulatory-capital needs, write-downs and accounting treatment of the deal itself.

Many Deutsche Bank shareholders worry a big capital hike would dilute their holdings, an experience some have been through more than once already. The bank has raised more than EUR30 billion from shareholders since 2008. People close to the banks say they expect a deal would require between EUR5 billion and EUR10 billion in fresh capital. Neither bank has divulged details of the merger discussions.

The Financial Times reported Thursday that Deutsche Bank executives have considered plans to raise between EUR3 billion and EUR10 billion as part of initial deal discussions.

In response, Deutsche Bank said in a statement that "there have been no discussions in the Management Board of Deutsche Bank about a capital increase in relation to the potential Commerzbank transaction. Any speculation of this kind is wrong." The bank added that it hasn't decided whether to do a deal at all.

Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 4% in midday trading Thursday following the report. They closed down 3.4%, at EUR7.26.

Bank investors have reason to be skeptical of a Deutsche-Commerzbank merger, absent details, said Barrington Pitt Miller, a portfolio manager covering global financials at Janus Henderson Investors. "You are creating Deutschland Banking Corp., not creating an equity investment narrative," he said.

Pietro Lombardi contributed to this article.

