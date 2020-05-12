Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Christian Sewing's and Paul Achleitner's AGM speeches now online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deutsche Bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will this year take the form of a virtual meeting, held online (instead of in the Frankfurt Festhalle).

In order to facilitate the dialogue with our shareholders, the speeches of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer have been published online in advance.

This way, shareholders can prepare any questions they might have about the individual speeches and then submit them for the virtual AGM. The speeches can be followed live on our website on May 20.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 19:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:35pDEUTSCHE BANK : Christian Sewing's and Paul Achleitner's AGM speeches now online
PU
02:21pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Trump Lawyers Ask Supreme Court to Reject Subpoenas for ..
DJ
05/11DEUTSCHE BANK : launches Tier 2 issuance and announces public tender offer for s..
PU
05/11DEUTSCHE BANK : launches Tier 2 issuance and announces public tender offer for s..
EQ
05/08DEUTSCHE BANK AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/07DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/06DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 5, 2020
PU
05/06DEUTSCHE BANK : Four wins for Deutsche Bank at Profit & Loss Magazine's 2020 Dig..
PU
05/05DEUTSCHE BANK : German property market outlook 2020
PU
05/05DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures Q1 ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 667 M
EBIT 2020 1 314 M
Net income 2020 -1 854 M
Finance 2020 1 375 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
P/E ratio 2021 -236x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 13 378 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,85  €
Last Close Price 6,37  €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-7.98%14 154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.46%274 098
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.58%253 122
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%201 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%195 895
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.34%134 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group