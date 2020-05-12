Deutsche Bank : Christian Sewing's and Paul Achleitner's AGM speeches now online

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deutsche Bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will this year take the form of a virtual meeting, held online (instead of in the Frankfurt Festhalle).

In order to facilitate the dialogue with our shareholders, the speeches of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer have been published online in advance.

This way, shareholders can prepare any questions they might have about the individual speeches and then submit them for the virtual AGM. The speeches can be followed live on our website on May 20.