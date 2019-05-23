Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Cites Flaw in Payment Tracker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg

FRANKFURT -- Deutsche Bank AG has found a glitch in computer systems that retroactively scan corporate clients' transactions for suspicious activity, the latest sign of trouble in the lender's efforts to guard against potential money laundering by clients.

The glitch, which might have been in place for close to a decade, hampered a program that scans payments involving corporate clients after they pass through the bank so it can flag suspicious patterns to regulators, a person familiar with the matter said.

Regulators rely on such information, gathered from a range of financial companies, to prevent money laundering and terrorism funding through the global banking system.

The Deutsche Bank program in question "was configured erroneously with two out of 121 parameters defined incorrectly," the bank said. "Deutsche Bank is working on correcting the error as quickly as possible and is in close contact with the regulators."

The problem was discovered by employees in Europe and reported to regulators recently, and the bank is still investigating the problem, the person said. It is unclear what companies, countries or types of cash flows were affected by the transaction-review issues. Deutsche Bank found the problem during its latest revamp of money-laundering systems, which it started late last year.

The issue was first reported Wednesday by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, a day before Deutsche Bank's annual shareholder meeting in Frankfurt.

The bank's chairman and chief regulatory officer -- among other executives -- are braced for intense criticism for its share-price declines, meager profits and a seemingly endless series of compliance mishaps and regulatory investigations.

The lender's lagging performance and years of executive turnover have caused turmoil in its compliance ranks and constrained its ability to fix computer systems, many of them described by executives as outdated.

Parameters in financial-crime monitoring systems can be set to alert banks based on details like a company's compliance history, relationships to government officials and unusual transaction volumes. The Deutsche Bank system in question is separate from programs that monitor cash flows in real time, and can delay or block transactions if they are flagged as potentially problematic.

Banking watchdogs in the U.S. and Europe have fined Deutsche Bank for a range of compliance failures. Ongoing investigations are focused on alleged risky transactions involving Russia and other countries.

Additional scrutiny of the bank's compliance practices has intensified from U.S. investigators and congressional Democrats. Two congressional committees are probing the bank's money-laundering controls broadly, along with its ties to President Trump, his campaign and people and entities connected to him. The president's lawyers have sought to block subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank as part of the probes into him and his family, citing privacy and legal jurisdiction. Mr. Trump has said the Democratic-led investigations aren't impartial.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : Cites Flaw in Payment Tracker
DJ
02:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : investors meet amid questions on strategy, leadership
RE
05/22DEUTSCHE BANK : Judge upholds congressional subpoenas for Trump's financial info
AQ
05/22THE LATEST : Judge refuses to block Trump bank subpoenas
AQ
05/22GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGERS : Out of the pit stop – into the fast lane
PU
05/22DEUTSCHE BANK : Finds Error in Program That Scans for Money Laundering, Complian..
DJ
05/22Commerzbank open to M&A after Deutsche Bank talks collapse
RE
05/22Commerzbank open to M&A after Deutsche Bank talks collapse
RE
05/22DEUTSCHE BANK : Donald Trump, Jared Kushner activity flagged by Deutsche Bank an..
AQ
05/22DEUTSCHE BANK : failed to act on warnings of money-laundering
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 621 M
EBIT 2019 2 346 M
Net income 2019 1 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
P/E ratio 2020 8,83
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 13 672 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,35 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-5.05%15 241
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.45%361 216
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.62%280 575
BANK OF AMERICA16.44%270 033
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.89%217 863
WELLS FARGO0.54%204 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About