Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
News 
Deutsche Bank : Correction to 'Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One'

Deutsche Bank : Correction to 'Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One'

0
09/04/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. paid a final price of about $10 a share to purchase Bear Stearns Cos. after originally bidding $2 a share in March 2008. Before the bid was raised, Jeffrey Epstein sold his Bear Stearns shares for $3.41 a share, according to a lawsuit he filed that was ultimately dismissed. 'Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One' at 5:45 a.m. ET, Aug. 28 and at 2:47 a.m. ET, Aug 29, incorrectly stated Bear Stearns was sold for $2 a share in the sixth paragraph and didn't say at what price he sold his shares. (Sept. 4, 2019)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.45% 64.39 Delayed Quote.21.82%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.78% 6.742 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 756 M
EBIT 2019 -1 665 M
Net income 2019 -5 316 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,78x
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 -0,35x
Capitalization 13 922 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 6,53  €
Last Close Price 6,62  €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-4.92%14 998
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%347 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 246
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%251 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.02%203 077
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.01%185 143
