Deutsche Bank : Correction to 'Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One'

JPMorgan Chase & Co. paid a final price of about $10 a share to purchase Bear Stearns Cos. after originally bidding $2 a share in March 2008. Before the bid was raised, Jeffrey Epstein sold his Bear Stearns shares for $3.41 a share, according to a lawsuit he filed that was ultimately dismissed. 'Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One' at 5:45 a.m. ET, Aug. 28 and at 2:47 a.m. ET, Aug 29, incorrectly stated Bear Stearns was sold for $2 a share in the sixth paragraph and didn't say at what price he sold his shares. (Sept. 4, 2019)