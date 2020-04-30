Log in
Deutsche Bank : Counterproposals as of April 30, 2020

04/30/2020 | 06:54pm EDT

Deutsche Bank

General Meeting 2020

 Counterproposals

As of April 30, 2020

2

The Annual General Meeting is being held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their representatives. As such, the right of shareholders to submit motions and proposals at this year's Annual General Meeting is legally excluded.

Counterproposals and election proposals within the meaning of §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act as well as procedural motions may therefore not be submitted at the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are nevertheless given the opportunity to announce counterproposals and election proposals to the Company for publication on the Company's website before the Annual General Meeting in accordance with §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board reserve the right to address counterproposals and election proposals at the Annual General Meeting.

The counterproposals and election proposals from shareholders currently submitted to us within the deadline stipulated in §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act are presented below.

We designate with capital letters those counterproposals that require a separate resolution. If you wish to support or reject such proposals, please cast your vote next to the respective proposal on the registration form for the Annual General Meeting (absentee voting or proxy and voting instructions) or on the shareholder portal. Your vote is important to us, regardless of whether the proposals are addressed at the Annual General Meeting. Please ensure that you tick the appropriate box under the respective item on the Agenda to indicate how you would like to vote so that your vote is counted even if the counterproposal is not voted on at the General Meeting.

The other counterproposals, which merely reject proposals made by the management, are not designated with capital letters.

The proposals and reasons are the authors' views as notified to us. We have also placed assertions of fact in the Internet without changing or verifying them.

3

Counterproposals

Shareholder Christian Pfingsten, Hamburg re. Agenda items 2 and 3

The acts of management of the members of the Management Board and the members of the Supervisory Board shall not be ratified.

Reasons

It is the duty of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG to ensure improvement in the Group's revenue and earnings.

It is noteworthy that as it heads towards crisis, Deutsche Bank AG can afford an extensive collection of some 50,000 works of art. It is not clear that this art collection ("The Deutsche Bank Collection") makes any discernible contribution to improving Deutsche Bank AG's revenue and earnings. This obsession with artwork is out of place in today's world and is at odds with the business and macroeconomic conditions (share price down 94% since 2007, 18,000 jobs to be shed by the end of 2022, threat of a coronavirus-related re- cession).

The Deutsche Bank AG art collection should therefore be liquidated. The proceeds should then be invested in future-proof digital business models or (2) used to safeguard jobs, or (3) paid out as a special dividend to shareholders.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 22:53:06 UTC
