Deutsche Bank : Counterproposals as of April 30, 2020

The Annual General Meeting is being held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their representatives. As such, the right of shareholders to submit motions and proposals at this year's Annual General Meeting is legally excluded.

Counterproposals and election proposals within the meaning of §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act as well as procedural motions may therefore not be submitted at the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are nevertheless given the opportunity to announce counterproposals and election proposals to the Company for publication on the Company's website before the Annual General Meeting in accordance with §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board reserve the right to address counterproposals and election proposals at the Annual General Meeting.

The counterproposals and election proposals from shareholders currently submitted to us within the deadline stipulated in §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act are presented below.

We designate with capital letters those counterproposals that require a separate resolution. If you wish to support or reject such proposals, please cast your vote next to the respective proposal on the registration form for the Annual General Meeting (absentee voting or proxy and voting instructions) or on the shareholder portal. Your vote is important to us, regardless of whether the proposals are addressed at the Annual General Meeting. Please ensure that you tick the appropriate box under the respective item on the Agenda to indicate how you would like to vote so that your vote is counted even if the counterproposal is not voted on at the General Meeting.

The other counterproposals, which merely reject proposals made by the management, are not designated with capital letters.

The proposals and reasons are the authors' views as notified to us. We have also placed assertions of fact in the Internet without changing or verifying them.