Deutsche Bank : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Deutsche Bank General Meeting 2020 Counterproposals As of May 4, 2020 2 The Annual General Meeting is being held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their representatives. As such, the right of shareholders to submit motions and proposals at this year's Annual General Meeting is legally excluded. Counterproposals and election proposals within the meaning of §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act as well as procedural motions may therefore not be submitted at the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are nevertheless given the opportunity to announce counterproposals and election proposals to the Company for publication on the Company's website before the Annual General Meeting in accordance with §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board reserve the right to address counterproposals and election proposals at the Annual General Meeting. The counterproposals and election proposals from shareholders currently submitted to us within the deadline stipulated in §§ 126 (1), 127 Stock Corporation Act are presented below. We designate with capital letters those counterproposals that require a separate resolution. If you wish to support or reject such proposals, please cast your vote next to the respective proposal on the registration form for the Annual General Meeting (absentee voting or proxy and voting instructions) or on the shareholder portal. Your vote is important to us, regardless of whether the proposals are addressed at the Annual General Meeting. Please ensure that you tick the appropriate box under the respective item on the Agenda to indicate how you would like to vote so that your vote is counted even if the counterproposal is not voted on at the General Meeting. The other counterproposals, which merely reject proposals made by the management, are not designated with capital letters. The proposals and reasons are the authors' views as notified to us. We have also placed assertions of fact in the Internet without changing or verifying them. 3 Counterproposals Shareholder Christian Pfingsten, Hamburg re. Agenda Items 2 and 3 The acts of management of the members of the Management Board and the members of the Supervisory Board shall not be ratified. Reasons It is the duty of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG to ensure improvement in the Group's revenue and earnings. It is noteworthy that as it heads towards crisis, Deutsche Bank AG can afford an extensive collection of some 50,000 works of art. It is not clear that this art collection ("The Deutsche Bank Collection") makes any discernible contribution to improving Deutsche Bank AG's revenue and earnings. This obsession with artwork is out of place in today's world and is at odds with the business and macroeconomic conditions (share price down 94% since 2007, 18,000 jobs to be shed by the end of 2022, threat of a coronavirus-related re- cession). The Deutsche Bank AG art collection should therefore be liquidated. The proceeds should then be invested in future-proof digital business models or (2) used to safeguard jobs, or (3) paid out as a special dividend to shareholders. Shareholder Franz Spitzenberger, Ebersbach-Musbach re. Agenda Items 3.1,8 and 13 Re. Agenda Item 3.1: I hereby object to the ratification of the acts of management of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board proposed in agenda item 3 and at the same time submit the counterproposal that the ratification of the acts of management of Dr. Achleitner be denied. Reasons 2019 was also a difficult year for Deutsche Bank AG. As a result of the restructuring measures, approximately 18,000 employees will lose their jobs and their livelihoods. Scandals, bad management and the resulting very low share price have caused the owners, i.e., the shareholders, to lose a large part of their assets and once again forego receiving any dividend. The bonus system at Deutsche Bank is broken down into short-term awards (STAs) and long-term awards (LTAs). With regard to the STA, the Management Board waived its bonus (for what should there have been a bonus?). The Supervisory Board, chaired by Dr. Achleitner, granted the members of the Management Board for the LTA variable compensation of EUR13 million despite the fact that the target achievement level was a meager 39%. The fixed compensation for the Management Board in 2019 in the amount of EUR 28 million is more than reasonable in view of the bank's earnings, the 18,000 employees who will lose their jobs and the shareholders who will once again go empty-handed.In view of the fact that Dr. Achleitner has granted the Management Board variable compensation despite the modest target achievement level, the acts of management of Dr. Achleitner cannot be ratified. As such, ratification of the acts of management of Dr. Achleitner must be rejected. 4 Re. Agenda Item 8 and Agenda Item 13 I hereby object to the amendment of the Articles of Association proposed in item 8 of the agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting and submit the following counterproposals: Re. Agenda Item 8: Article 16 (1) of the Articles of Association remains unchanged. Article 16 (1) of the Articles of Association with the wording: "The General Meeting shall be called by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board to take place in Frankfurt am Main, Düsseldorf, or any other German city with over 500,000 inhabitants." remains unchanged, meaning that the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board is rejected. Reasons Reasons re Article 16 (1): It is doubtful that cities with a population of around 250,000 residents could provide appropriate event venues. Nor is it clear why it should suddenly no longer be possible to hold an event in Frankfurt, as the Annual General Meeting has been held there every year since time immemorial and such venues are booked years in advance. Furthermore, Frankfurt is an ideal location because it is very centrally located in Germany, has an airport, enough hotels, a very good infrastructure, and is therefore easy to reach for all visitors to the AGM, making it the perfect venue. The proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board is therefore to be rejected. Re. Agenda Item 13: AArticle 14 (1) and (2) will be amended. Article 14 (1) and (2) of the Articles of Association are currently worded as follows: Article 14 The members of the Supervisory Board receive a fixed annual compensation ("Supervisory Board Compensation"). The annual base compensation amounts to EUR 100,000 for each Supervisory Board member, the Supervisory Board Chairman receives twice that amount and the Deputy Chairperson one and a half times that amount. Members and chairs of the Committees of the Supervisory Board are paid additional fixed annual compensation as follows: For Integrity Committee, Audit Committee and Risk Committee work: Chair: EUR 200,000, members: EUR 100,000. For Mediation Committee work: no additional compensation. For work on any other committee: Chair: EUR 100,000, members: EUR 50,000. I propose that the wording of Article 14 of the Articles of Association be retained and otherwise, that the following resolution be adopted: The previous version of Article 14 (1) and (2) above shall be deleted and replaced with the following provisions: 5 Article 14 (1): Each member of the Supervisory Board receives annual fixed compensation of EUR 130,000. For Supervisory Board committee work, the members of the Supervisory Board receive additional compensation: The additional compensation for the Chairman of the Audit Committee amounts to EUR 130,000 and for each of the other members of the Audit Committee amounts to EUR 65,000. The additional compensation for the Chairman of another committee amounts to EUR 65,000 and for each member of another committee EUR 32,500. No additional compensation will be paid for mem- bership on the Nomination Committee. In addition, the members of the Supervisory Board receive for each face-to-face meeting of the Su- pervisory Board and its committees which they attend in person an attendance fee of EUR 1,000. Only one attendance fee will be paid for multiple meetings held on the same day. Compensation for committee work will only be paid for a maximum of two committees; where this maximum number is exceeded, the two highest paid functions shall be decisive. Article 14 (2): Instead of the compensation under (1), the Chairman of the Supervisory Board receives annual fixed compensation of EUR 390,000; the Deputy Chairman receives EUR 260,000. The foregoing compensation covers committee memberships and chairmanships as well. Reasons Reasons re Article 14 (1) and (2): The structure of the Supervisory Board's compensation system is inappropriate. The base compensation is too low while the compensation for committee work is too high and not limited with respect to the number of committees. This allows members of the Supervisory Board to increase their income at will by creating new committees. Take Dr. Achleitner, for example: as Chairman of the Supervisory Board his income for his activity in 2019 was EUR 900,000 because he sat on every committee. Yet the bank generated a huge loss, as it has in almost every year that Dr. Achleitner has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In addition, for his representative functions described as being gratis, Dr. Achleitner invoiced Deutsche Bank AG for support services in the amount of EUR 208,000 and reimbursement of expenses in the amount of EUR 277,000. That is another EUR 485,000. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DAIMLER AG only earned EUR 602,542 in 2019 while DAIM- LER generated distributable profit of EUR 963 million in 2019. The compensation system for the Supervisory Board is therefore to be amended in accordance with the wording on page 2 of this letter re Article 14 and (2) so that its compensation system is in line with that of the supervisory boards of comparable DAX corporations. 6 Shareholder Georg Ludwig, Radolfzell re. Agenda Item 2 In accordance with section 126 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG"), I am "proposing" that the ratification of the acts of the Management Board (agenda item 2) be refused by abstention. Reasons According to information from legal circles, in 2019, the bank was still involved in a larger number of court cases relating to junk properties. According to the German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof, "BGH"), a power of attorney that is invalid due to a violation of article 1 section 1 of the German Legal Advice Act (Rechtsberatungsgesetz, "RBerG") can only be "cured" by presenting the power of attorney (original or certified copy of the original) as the only remaining outer appearance of the existence of authority (Rechtss- cheinsträger) (after lapse of the legal concept of agency by estoppel and apparent authority in BGH, NJW 2005, 2985, but see Lechner, NZM 2007,148). I presented three new legal aspects in this regard orally at the 2018 AGM: For the final classification of the loan disbursement, the bank had changed its earlier submission and now denies accepting the offer by implied conduct. In my opinion, my idea reinterpreting it as an independent offer, as explained in greater detail at the time in the written application pursuant to section 126 AktG is suited to dogmatically substantiating the bank's new submission. This would, for example, buy time to pre- sent the, in the opinion of the BGH, relevant document or for an implied declaration of acceptance. (2) In 2019, I once again put forward an AGM counterproposal in which I addressed in writing the matter of the violation of section 171 (1) of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch, "BGB") - announcement of the power of attorney by separate notice as another clear outer appearance of the existence of authority. It should be added that no overly great demands be made as to the content of this separate notice. This only concerns the granting of the power of attorney as such; the law does not consider an exact reproduction of all the details of the power of attorney to be necessary due to the importance of the agent's perspective (Empfängerhorizont). The principal determines the content of his notice and in this respect even a superficial summary constitutes an independent attribution criterion, which the principal must accept as binding on him. Now I would like to present the third aspect, the restriction set out in section 177 (1) BGB, here in writing: Since the grant of power of attorney is invalid under the German Legal Advice Act, in addition to the question of when the loan agreement was entered into and whether at this time the lack of a valid power of attorney was cured by means of an outer appearance of the existence of authority, the authorization of the principal also plays a role, section 177 (1) BGB. However, the mere servicing of the loan (interest and repayment) cannot be regarded as implied authorization, as this presupposes that the principal is aware of the lack of the power of attorney (at least assumes this) and nevertheless wishes to honor the contract. However, it should be noted that the principal had previously already granted his approval: In many cases, due to the costs involved, a client will probably only have granted a power of attorney certified by a notary once he had decided on a specific source of financing for property selected by him at a very specific price: In the course of granting the power of attorney, the agent is informed and instructed accord- ingly. If the power of attorney is invalid, this does not alter the fact that the principal had previously granted its consent to the agent (see the parallels in sections 107 et seq. BGB); he must accept this. It is not the agency transaction per se that is unlawful, but the granting of the power of attorney. The legal principle under section 185 (1) BGB also applies: While this relates to dispositions, and thus also agreements in rem, where there consent of the beneficiary suffices - regardless of whether the agent acts as an agent without authority in the name of another person or in his own name by means of an authorization. What applies to an agreement in rem must also apply to an agreement in contract - anything else would be legal hairsplitting. In accordance with section 133 BGB, consent to the contract on the part of the principal can also be considered an authorization of the agent at the time of execution. Conversely, the fact that the express granting of 7 a power of attorney cannot fail due to a defect in the power of attorney itself, but rather on grounds of public law (section 134 BGB), was not envisioned by the authors of the Civil Code nor is it addressed in section 177 BGB. 