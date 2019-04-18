Deutsche Bank : DB USA Corporation U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures Q1 2019

U.S. Quantitative Disclosures ...........................................................................................................
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
The LCR is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period.
Deutsche Bank (DB), a banking group domiciled in Germany1, is currently required to be compliant with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as outlined in the "Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/61 of October 10, 2014 to supplement Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to liquidity coverage requirement for Credit Institutions" and the corrigendum to "Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 26, 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012", published on November 30, 2013.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) published the international liquidity standards in December 2010 as a part of the Basel III package and revised the liquidity standard in January 2013. On September 3, 2014, the U.S. regulators adopted a final rule that implements a quantitative liquidity requirement generally consistent with the LCR standard established by the BCBS. The final LCR rule applies to top-tier U.S. BHCs as well as depository institution subsidiaries of U.S. BHCs that meet the applicability criteria of the LCR rule.
The Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations (FBOs) requires FBOs, including DB, with non-branch assets of $50 billion or more to form a U.S. Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) by July 01, 2016 to serve as the top-tier holding company for their non-branch U.S. subsidiaries. DB's U.S. IHC or DB USA Corporation (the Firm) became subject to the full LCR requirements effective April 01, 2017.
U.S. Disclosure Requirements
In December 2016, the Federal Reserve adopted a rule to implement public disclosure requirements (PDR) for the LCR. Under PDR, a BHC with $50 billion or more in consolidated assets or $10 billion or more in foreign exposure is required to disclose publicly, on a quarterly basis, quantitative information about its LCR calculation and a discussion of the factors that have a significant effect on its LCR. Presently, the Firm is the only DB U.S. entity that is subject to these disclosure requirements.
The information presented in this document is calculated in accordance with the U.S. LCR rule and presented in accordance with the LCR PDR, unless otherwise stated. Table 7 (lines 1 through
33)presents the Firm's LCR in the format provided in the LCR PDR. Tables 1 through 6 present a supplemental breakdown of the Firm's LCR components.
U.S. Qualitative Disclosures
1Deutsche Bank (DB) AG is a financial conglomerate as designated by the BaFin
Main drivers of LCR
The table below summarizes the Firm's average LCR for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Table 1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Average Weighted Amounts
Three months ended
($ in millions)
March 31, 2019
HQLA1
26,109
Net cash outflows
12,186
LCR
214%
Excess HQLA1
13,923
(1) Excludes excess HQLA held at subsidiaries that are not transferable
In the table above, HQLA is calculated after applying regulatory haircuts to eligible assets as prescribed by the LCR rule. Similarly, the Firm calculates its outflow and inflow amounts by applying the standardized set of regulatory outflow and inflow rates to various asset and liability balances, including off-balance-sheet commitments, as prescribed in the LCR rule.
The firm's average daily LCR for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was 214%, which is largely driven by:
∙HQLA, which consists of cash with the Federal Reserve Bank and U.S. Treasury securities;
∙Net cash outflows primarily related to secured wholesale funding and asset exchange transactions and to a lesser degree, operational andnon-operational deposits.
Composition of eligible HQLA
HQLA represent the sum of eligible Level 1 liquid assets, Level 2A liquid assets, and Level 2B liquid assets, eligible for inclusion in the LCR after prescribed haircuts and asset composition limits. Eligible HQLA must also meet specific operational and general requirements, as prescribed under the LCR rule. Presently, only Level 1 liquid assets meet all the requirements, therefore the liquidity buffer is comprised of Level 1 liquid assets exclusively.
The table below presents the weighted average amounts of the Firm's HQLA segregated into cash and eligible securities components for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Table 2: High Quality Liquid Assets
Average Weighted Amounts
Three months ended
($ in millions)
March 31, 2019
Eligible Reserve Bank Balances1
16,428
Eligible Level 1 Securities2
19,024
Less: Excess HQLA held at subsidiaries and are not transferable3
(9,343)
Total Eligible Level 1 Assets
26,109
(1)Comprise of deposits with Federal Reserve Bank
(2)Represents U.S. Treasury Securities
(3)Comprise of both Reserve Bank Balances and Treasury Securities
Changes in LCR
As given above in Table 1, the Firm's average LCR for three months ended March 31, 2019 was 214% which represents a strong average LCR position and well above the required minimum of 100%. The average LCR for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 increased to 214% compared to an average LCR of 199% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 due to decrease in modeled cash outflows which declined by $2.8 billion. The decrease in cash outflows is primarily driven by lower secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflows.
Other Liquidity Sources
In addition to the above mentioned HQLA, the Firm had approximately $9.3 billion of HQLA held at subsidiaries that are not transferable. The Firm can use these Level 1 liquid assets to raise liquidity, if required.
Even though the Firm has significant holdings in other LCR asset classes, those assets are not considered under the control of the Firm's liquidity management function, which is one of the eligibility criteria set forth in the LCR rule, hence such asset holdings are not considered eligible HQLA and are not part of the liquidity buffer currently. These assets can also be sold to generate liquidity.
Concentration of funding sources
The Firm has a wide range of funding sources, including retail and institutional deposits, secured and unsecured wholesale funding and funding from DB Group. The Firm's most stable funding sources come from equity, retail, and transaction banking clients. Other customer deposits, secured funding and shorts are additional sources of funding.
Below is a summary of deposit related cash outflows in accordance with the LCR rule.
Table 3: Deposits
Average Weighted Amounts
Three months ended
($ in millions)
March 31, 2019
Cash outflows from:
Non-Operational deposits
9,363
Operational deposits
1,944
Brokered deposit
49
Retail deposit
43
Total deposit cash outflows
11,399
The Firm manages liquidity and funding, in accordance with its specific risk appetite approved by the entities' Boards of Directors across a range of relevant metrics, and implements a number of tools to monitor these and ensure compliance.
The following table summarizes cash outflows excluding deposits from retail customers and counterparties and derivatives.