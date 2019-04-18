Deutsche Bank : DB USA Corporation U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures Q1 2019

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

The LCR is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period.

Deutsche Bank (DB), a banking group domiciled in Germany1, is currently required to be compliant with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as outlined in the "Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/61 of October 10, 2014 to supplement Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to liquidity coverage requirement for Credit Institutions" and the corrigendum to "Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 26, 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012", published on November 30, 2013.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) published the international liquidity standards in December 2010 as a part of the Basel III package and revised the liquidity standard in January 2013. On September 3, 2014, the U.S. regulators adopted a final rule that implements a quantitative liquidity requirement generally consistent with the LCR standard established by the BCBS. The final LCR rule applies to top-tier U.S. BHCs as well as depository institution subsidiaries of U.S. BHCs that meet the applicability criteria of the LCR rule.

The Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations (FBOs) requires FBOs, including DB, with non-branch assets of $50 billion or more to form a U.S. Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) by July 01, 2016 to serve as the top-tier holding company for their non-branch U.S. subsidiaries. DB's U.S. IHC or DB USA Corporation (the Firm) became subject to the full LCR requirements effective April 01, 2017.

U.S. Disclosure Requirements

In December 2016, the Federal Reserve adopted a rule to implement public disclosure requirements (PDR) for the LCR. Under PDR, a BHC with $50 billion or more in consolidated assets or $10 billion or more in foreign exposure is required to disclose publicly, on a quarterly basis, quantitative information about its LCR calculation and a discussion of the factors that have a significant effect on its LCR. Presently, the Firm is the only DB U.S. entity that is subject to these disclosure requirements.

The information presented in this document is calculated in accordance with the U.S. LCR rule and presented in accordance with the LCR PDR, unless otherwise stated. Table 7 (lines 1 through

33)presents the Firm's LCR in the format provided in the LCR PDR. Tables 1 through 6 present a supplemental breakdown of the Firm's LCR components.

U.S. Qualitative Disclosures

1Deutsche Bank (DB) AG is a financial conglomerate as designated by the BaFin