DEUTSCHE BANK AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

0
10/30/2019

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have decreased their prime lending rate from 5.00% to 4.75% effective tomorrow, October 31, 2019.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2016 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 628 M
EBIT 2019 -1 713 M
Net income 2019 -5 044 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 0,49%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,89x
P/E ratio 2020 58,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 -0,28x
Capitalization 13 717 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 6,53  €
Last Close Price 6,64  €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG3.56%16 554
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%404 198
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.22%288 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%287 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.22%222 721
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.73%203 404
