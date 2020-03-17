Deutsche Bank : Dispute Over Justice Department's Use of Overseas-Evidence Requests Grows

By Dave Michaels and Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON -- A dispute over whether the Justice Department has misused some foreign-evidence requests escalated this week, as prosecutors put forth an aggressive interpretation of their authority and a former prosecutor went public with additional allegations of unethical conduct.

The fight is playing out within two criminal cases against traders accused of manipulating prices for precious metals futures. The traders, who formerly worked at Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch arm, have argued their indictments could have been tainted if prosecutors abused the process for seeking overseas evidence.

Seeking to rebut that claim, Justice Department lawyers said they had properly handled the request and ultimately didn't use it to support charges in the two cases at issue. They also argued that judges can't scrutinize "possible subjective motives" of prosecutors seeking evidence from abroad.

Those types of foreign requests can give authorities more time to investigate cases, though they may be running up against deadlines for bringing charges.

Responses to mutual legal-assistance treaty requests, or MLATs, sometimes take months or years, so prosecutors can ask a federal judge, under seal, to suspend the statute of limitations for up to three years on a crime they are investigating while they seek foreign evidence. Prosecutors argue there can be good reasons for using the diplomatic process even when the evidence can be obtained through other channels.

"The defendants have offered no authority that even a nakedly pretextual MLAT constitutes misconduct, let alone a proper basis to dismiss an indictment," Justice Department prosecutors wrote this week in a filing made in Chicago federal court.

The fight over MLATs surfaced last month when The Wall Street Journal reported an ex-prosecutor's claims that his colleagues abused the process to extend the statute of limitations in one of the manipulation cases. Ankush Khardori wrote in a memo to the Justice Department's inspector general that it appeared his colleagues, who were in danger of running out of time to file their case, didn't need the information.

Both fraud cases involve an MLAT request sent to U.K. officials in December 2016. A judge suspended the five-year statute of limitations on the crimes the same month, giving the government more time to investigate.

The four traders were charged in January 2018, almost a decade after some of the alleged misconduct occurred.

Mr. Khardori and other prosecutors later decided against relying on the MLAT in the Merrill Lynch case because it appeared to have been used to buy more time for the government, according to his memorandum.

In both instances, prosecutors later obtained new indictments under different fraud charges that allowed them to go after the conduct under a 10-year statute of limitations.

The Justice Department says that is one reason the dispute over the MLATs is immaterial to the cases.

Mr. Khardori's claims aren't accurate, the Justice Department attorneys wrote, and the traders are relying on "sensational misconduct allegations" to try to get documents they aren't legally entitled to see.

The prosecutors offered to make the materials privately available to the two judges in the cases to review. The first of the two trials, involving the traders formerly employed by Deutsche Bank, is scheduled for May.

Mr. Khardori, meanwhile, submitted his own filings to the courts late Monday claiming that prosecutors misled judges about his allegations. Mr. Khardori wrote that it was "absurd" that the Justice Department would "publicly argue that it is acceptable to file a 'nakedly pretextual'" application.

A Justice Department spokesman declined further to comment.

In his new filing, Mr. Khardori wrote that he agreed the defendants were not entitled to the documents, but said it was appropriate for the judge to examine whether prosecutors were honest when they initially sought the order that gave them more time to investigate.

"None of the cases cited by the government supports the claim that government officials are free to mislead courts in this way," Mr. Khardori wrote. "No court has ever adopted it, and the law of fraud does not exempt representatives of the government."

Mr. Khardori's new filing has not yet posted to the online docket and his motion to file it still needs to be approved by the court.

