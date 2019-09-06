Log in
Deutsche Bank : Documents Show Possible Money Laundering Control Flaws, Sources Say -Reuters

09/06/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

--Deutsche Bank AG (DB, DBK.XE) documents and records given to U.S. Congressional investigators show possible failures of the German bank's money-laundering controls, Reuters reported Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

--The records show Deutsche Bank staff expressed concerns about Russian clients and transactions which managers ignored, the report said, citing two of the people.

--The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee declined to comment, the report said.

--A spokesman for Deutsche Bank said it couldn't comment on work of the congressional committee, but added the bank is committed to cooperating with investigators, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-deutschebank-investigation-russia-exc/exclusive-u-s-congressional-probe-finds-possible-lapses-in-deutsche-bank-controls-sources-idUSKCN1VR0PX

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

DEUTSCHE BANK AG1.74%16 171
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.55%359 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 348
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%261 749
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.34%209 819
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%193 242
