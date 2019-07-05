Deutsche Bank : Former Deutsche Bank Trader Acquitted in Euribor Case

By Dylan Tokar

A former Deutsche Bank AG trader was cleared by a London court of charges related to the rigging of a key European interbank-lending rate.

Andreas Hauschild, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, was found not guilty of manipulating the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, at Southwark Crown Court, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday. Euribor is a benchmark interest rate used by banks to trade trillions of dollars of financial products, including mortgages and company loans.

The U.K. agency charged Mr. Hauschild with conspiring to defraud Euribor in 2015, but the former Deutsche Bank trader didn't face the charges in court until after his arrest in Italy and extradition to the U.K. last year.

"I have always maintained my innocence of the charge against me and I am very pleased that today's decision has vindicated my position," Mr. Hauschild said in a statement provided by his lawyer. "I'm very grateful to the jury for the dedication and effort that they have put into dealing with my trial."

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.

Mr. Hauschild's acquittal follows the conviction of four other bank executives, and the acquittal of two others, in the Euribor case, the SFO said.

Christian Bittar, a former principal trader at Deutsche, pleaded guilty in 2018, and was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

Other individuals charged by the SFO decided to challenge the agency at trial, to mixed results.

Philippe Moryoussef, a former Barclays director, was found guilty at a trial by jury last year and sentenced to eight years in prison. Another former Deutsche Bank executive was acquitted, and the jury couldn't reach a verdict on three other defendants, the SFO said.

In a retrial that began in January, the SFO eventually secured convictions of Colin Bermingham, a former Barclays director, and Carlo Palombo, a former Barclays vice president, for charges of conspiring to submit false or misleading Euribor estimates in an effort to benefit their trading positions. Another Barclays executive was acquitted.

In April, Messrs. Palombo and Bermingham were sentenced to four and five years in prison, respectively, the SFO said.

French and German courts have refused to extradite five other bank executives charged by the SFO, although the agency said it has secured warrants for their arrest in Europe.

Write to Dylan Tokar at dylan.tokar@wsj.com